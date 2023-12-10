Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream: How to watch Women's Super League game online for FREE

It’s a massive top-of-the-table clash in the WSL as Arsenal Women take on Chelsea Women at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. There will be a huge number of Lionesses and other international stars on display — and it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Chelsea Women go into the weekend top of the pile as they try to retain their WSL title. Attacker Lauren James was the key performer for the Lionesses during the international break, but Aussie superstar Sam Kerr withdrew from the Matildas squad due to a foot injury. Blues boss Emma Hayes will be desperate to have her back for the weekend. Skipper Mille Bright should be available after resting in recent weeks.

Arsenal Women will have been delighted to see striker Beth Mead get some minutes for England. They need her goalscoring prowess as they continue to bounce back from what was, by their exceptionally high standards, a slow start to the WSL season in which they lost to Liverpool on the opening day and drew with Man Utd. The Gunners have also been knocked out of the Women’s Champions League already.

These games are always tight, highly competitive affairs. The equivalent fixture last season was a 1-1 draw, whilst the Blues won their home game 2-0.

The Emirates is going to be packed on Sunday, but if you can’t make it there are plenty of ways to watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women below.

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women free live stream

Soccer fans in England can watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women WSL clash for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Fans in New Zealand are also lucky because the game is going to be streamed for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you're based in England or New Zealand but aren't at home to catch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+ or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women without spending a penny. That's because the match will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

You can stream many WSL matches for free via the FA Player. However, Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women is not one of those matches.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TVNZ is showing Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women for FREE in New Zealand, with kick off set for at 12.30am NZST today (Monday, December 11). That means you can live stream Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.