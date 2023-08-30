How to watch Archer season 14 online — premiere date and time

Super-spy Sterling Archer is back for a final season when you watch Archer season 14 online. With The Agency back under ISIS control, dysfunctional agents Archer, Cyril, Pam, Cheryl, Ray, and Dr. Krieger are going all out to "make the world a better place." Currently abroad? You can watch Archer season 14 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Archer season 14 channel, start time, streaming options Archer season 14 premieres Wednesday (Aug. 30).

► Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Aug. 31) / 12 p.m. AEST (Aug. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on FXX via Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra, with Fubo, or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Created by Adam Reed and debuting in 2009, Archer introduced us to suave, self-absorbed Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his fellow agents at the unfortunately-named International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS).

What began as an irreverent take on the spy genre — focusing on petty office politics and clumsy efforts to foil international criminals — soon made some wildly, yet delightful diversions.

Archer season 14 will see the agency team up with Interpol to take down a ring of jewel thieves and dash to England to track down cursed artifacts, under the watchful eye of HR blabbermouth Pam (voiced by Amber Nash).

If you're only just discovering Archer, you're in for a treat. The Los Angeles Times calls it "the smartest, strangest animated show on TV this side of Rick and Morty".

Ready for more unorthodox espionage? Here is everything you need to know to watch Archer season 14 online from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Archer season 14 from anywhere

If you're away from home and don't get FXX or Hulu and can't watch Archer season 14 online, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Exclusive Tom's Guide discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Archer season 14 in the U.S.

Archer season 14 debuts on FXX with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hulu subscribers in the U.S., meanwhile, will find episodes added to the streamer a few hours later on Thursdays.

FXX is available with many cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find FXX on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

But while it's included in Fubo's regular package, Sling TV customers need to have at least Sling Blue (from $40 per month) and the Hollywood Extra add-on ($6 per month).

FXX is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You can add FXX to Sling Blue with the $6 per month Hollywood Extra add-on, which also comes with a bunch of other great channels like Reelz, Turner Classic Movies, Bounce, and SundanceTV.

One of the best streaming services with FXX, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

After airing on FXX, episodes of Archer season 14 will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Can I watch Archer season 14 in the U.K.?

U.K. viewers might have a long wait before Archer season 14 crosses the Atlantic. Although all previous seasons are currently available on Netflix, there’s usually a three-to-four-month delay before new episodes are added to the streamer in the U.K. — meaning the estimated release date could be December 2023 or January 2024.

Remember: Americans abroad can use the streaming service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Archer season 14 in Canada

The final season of Archer premieres on the Adult Swim channel on Wednesday, August 30 in Canada, from 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Cut the cord? A subscription to STACKTV via Amazon Prime will let you stream content from over a dozen linear channels, including Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Global, Showcase, and more. Plus, it offers a 14-day free trial to new subscribers.

Watch Archer season 14 online in Australia

Good news! Aussies can watch Archer season 14 on Fox8 from Friday, September 1, with episodes airing weekly at 8:30 p.m. AEST.

If you don’t have cable, no problem: a Foxtel Now plan will let you stream dozens of channels live or you can watch broadcast episodes on-demand instead. A Foxtel Now plan also provides new members with a 10-day free trial.

