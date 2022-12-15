When is Rick and Morty season 7 coming? What to expect

The good news is that we should expect Rick and Morty season 7 to arrive after a much shorter wait than some previous seasons. The bad news? Well, *belch* it's not here right now.

And while hunting Rick Prime may have destroyed our Rick in the past, it looks like Rick will have a better chance after this past season. That's what enough arguments with Morty and going to therapy will do to a mad scientist: he finally learns that you need to ask for help.

Unlike most upcoming seasons of television discussed by fans, there is a concrete inevitability for Rick and Morty season 7. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered (opens in new tab) 70 episodes of the series, which (given the show's current 10 episodes per season run) would bring the chaotic universe-surfing duo to the end of their 10th season. And, well, expect more than that.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland said (opens in new tab) Rick and Morty could "run forever," before saying "I think we could easily run this thing into Season 20 if we wanted, if the network wanted and if the fans wanted." That, essentially, means that two things need to happen for more Rick and Morty beyond season 10. Good-enough ratings and continued interest from Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon.

Oh, and the whole thing about the ratings? Well, considering that AdultSwim is under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella that's slashing everything near HBO, nobody's really sure about the metrics for survival anymore. That said, Rick and Morty is still massively popular, even if ratings have declined steadily.

With those details out of the way, let's break down everything we know about Rick and Morty season 7!

We expect Rick and Morty season 7 to arrive in 2023. We have more specific speculation, but that's the big news. This is because showrunner Dan Harmon told The Wrap (opens in new tab) last August that "we’ll be doing a season a year now."

This turnaround schedule is the best news for fans and network AdultSwim, as we can all still remember the lengthy gaps between seasons 2 (ending in Oct. 2015) and 3 (starting April 2017), and seasons 3 (ending Oct. 2017) and 4 (starting Nov. 2019).

(Image credit: AdultSwim via YouTube)

The gaps between seasons 4 and 5 (May 2020 to June 2021) and seasons 5 and 6 (Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022) show that the team has been able to pick up the pace.

So, going by those ranges, and Harmon's suggestion of a new season every year, we'd say that Rick and Morty season 7 should arrive in December 2023.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast

Well, the thing about Rick and Morty is that the cast is an ever expanding universe of weirdos, complete with many a Rick and different versions of the Smith family. The three most notable variants are Rick Prime (Weird Rick), Evil Morty and Space Beth.

(Image credit: Adult Swim via YouTube)

That means we can only expect four returning voice actors:

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez, Weird Rick, Morty Smith and Evil Morty

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth.

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

That said, we expect one other returning cast member. It would be weird if Rick and Morty's un-named president — dubbed The President — didn't come back. So, expect Keith David to return for the ride to judge Rick and Morty for their actions.

Rick and Morty season 7 plot

Rick actually gave Morty a preview of "Rick and Morty season 7" — his own words — in the Rick and Morty season 6 finale. Manically, Rick rambled "Rick and Morty season seven. Hunting my nemesis. Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it, juggling plates – not every episode, Morty, it could be all happening in the background. Who knows?"

(Image credit: Adult Swim via YouTube)

And while Robot Rick died in that finale — sacrificing himself to save The President, we don't expect that will be the last robotic version of Mr. Sanchez.

After The President walked out of Rick's garage with his body intact, though, Rick delivered the above ramble to Morty. The mission for season 7, is simple: catch Rick Prime, and bring him to justice for killing our Rick's Diane.