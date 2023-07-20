USA vs Vietnam live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The USA vs Vietnam will see the reigning World Cup champions get their 2023 tournament underway as they look to achieve a historic threepeat — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

USA vs Vietnam live stream, date, time, channels USA vs Vietnam live stream takes place Friday, July 21.

► Time 2 a.m. BST (July 22) / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 11 a.m. AEST (July 22)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC via BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The USA’s women’s national soccer team (or USWNT) are the most successful women’s national team in history. They have won four World Cups in total and won the last two iterations of the tournament back-to-back. With an unprecedented threepeat at stake, the USA begin their campaign at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The eyes of the world will be on this seemingly unstoppable juggernaut of a soccer team, especially with iconic players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe potentially playing their final major tournament.

Meanwhile, Vietnam are making their World Cup debut and will face a seriously stern test as they take on the defending world champions. Vietnam definitely fall into the underdog category, and will hope to rely on the experience of their 34-year-old captain, Trần Thị Thùy Trang. They'll attempt to navigate not only this match but a tough Group E which also includes the runners-up at World Cup 2019, the Netherlands.

The USWNT are among the most exciting national teams in all of soccer, and they will want to kick off their World Cup by sending out a message to their rivals. You won’t want to miss the US vs Vietnam live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch down below.

How to watch USA vs Vietnam anywhere

USA vs Vietnam live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

USA vs Vietnam live streams by country

How to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a USA vs Vietnam live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Vietnam live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the USA vs Vietnam live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a USA vs Vietnam live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the USA vs Vietnam live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the USA vs Vietnam live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group E table

