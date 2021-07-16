USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream: Time, channel The USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream kicks off on Sunday (July 18) at 5 p.m ET (2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST).

After Brazil vs Argentina and England vs Scotland in recent weeks, it's time for another soccer derby: so get ready for the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream.

Yes, North America's northern neighbors meet in a Gold Cup Group B game on Sunday (July 18) — and there's more than just local pride at stake. Both teams won their first two games comfortably and have already qualified for the next round, but the winner here will be certain to top the group and face a favorable quarterfinal tie.

In truth, the competition they've faced so far has been on the weak side. Canada smashed Martinique and Haiti 4-1 in both its games, with USA beating those same two teams 6-1 and 1-0, respectively.

That doesn't tell us a lot about what will happen next, but we can say USA will be a strong favorite here, partly due to home advantage but also due to its far higher FIFA ranking of 20 to Canada's 70.

USA forward Daryl Dike was the star of the big 6-1 win over Martinique, hitting four goals, and will be the man to watch on Sunday. But Canada also has exciting offensive talent in the form of the tricky Tajon Buchanan, who's set the MLS alight for New England Revolution lately.

Sounds exciting, right? You can enjoy it all via a USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream. Here's how to watch it all wherever you are.

How to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream on Sling TV, even though they're not in the U.S.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream in the US

Fox is the place to turn for the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream in the U.S., which is good news as all you'll need is an HD TV antenna to tune into the match.

But if you need to watch online via the Fox Sports website, you'll be required to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch.

If you've already cut the cord but still want to stream USA vs Canada, then you could instead look to Sling TV or Fubo.TV. Fox Sports is part of the Sling Blue package and is also included on Fubo, so either of these options will let you watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream. More details below.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream in the UK

Premier Sports is the home of Gold Cup action in the U.K., and is available on a variety of platforms. For instance, you can subscribe via Sky (£10.99/month) or Virgin (£12.99/month), or go for the streaming-only option. This costs £10.99 and also gives you several other channels including LaLiga TV and Box Nation.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream in Canada

Canadians who want to see if Les Rouges can triumph in the USA vs Canada Gold Cup game will need to head to OneSoccer. It's available on plenty of streaming devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast, and costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Not at home right now? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream in Australia

SportsFlick has the rights to all the Gold Cup action in Australia, which means you can access the USA vs Canada Gold Cup live stream via its apps on platforms such as Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

A subscription costs $14.99/month or you can pay for the whole year for a $99.99 fee and take in the Women’s Champions League, Chinese Super League and other soccer tournaments.

Not in Oz at the moment but want to watch on SportsFlick? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.