UFC 280 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev online right and card

Set a reminder, you'll watch the UFC 280 live stream online earlier than usual. And at the top of the card, we've got a title fight that's sure to end with shouts of "AND NEW!"

UFC 280 time and date Date and Time: UFC 280 is tomorrow (Saturday, October 22)

UFC 280 main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT

The prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

UFC 280 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is live from the UAE's Yas Island at the Etihad Arena.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

Both Oliveira (11-fight winning streak) and Makhachev (10-fight winning streak) come into the match hot. Each is a ground-based grappler, so this isn't a "styles makes fights" situation, but one where the style is the fight.

In the co-main, UFC Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling looks to grapple his way to a title defense against the defends his title against T.J. Dillashaw, who gets most of his W's via KO or TKO.

Yamato Nishikawa was supposed to be on the card, but he's been released for undisclosed reasons. He was scheduled to fight Magomed Mustafaev.

And for the odds: Makhachev (-190 — wager $190 to win $100) is the slight favorite over Oliveira (+160 — wager $100 to win $160) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab). Sterling (-175) is expected to beat Dillashaw (+150).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 280 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 280 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 280 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 280 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $50 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 280 costs $74.99).

The main prelim fights are on ESPNEWS, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPNEWS is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV.

UFC 280 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPNEWS is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 280 in the UK and Australia

UFC 280 is at an actually decent time in the U.K., but a terrible time down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely Ferguson vs Diaz start at approximately 10 p.m. BST . It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 280 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 280 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 280 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 280's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 280 fight card

Prelims (10:30 a.m. ET) on ESPNEWS

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweights)

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweights)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweights)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweights)

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweights)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweights)

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women's bantamweight)

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC Lightweight championship

Aljamain Sterlin (c) vs TJ Dillahsaw for the UFC Bantamweight championshp

Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley (bantamweights)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweights)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women's flyweight)

