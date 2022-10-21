How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online and on BBC iPlayer

When you watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor, you don't just stream the Doctor Who centenary special end of the Thirteenth Doctor, you have a chance to possibly see the rise of a new Doctor.

Doctor Who Centenary Special start time, channel Date: Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will debut on Sunday (Oct. 23).

U.K. time and channel: 7:30 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (6 a.m. AEDT on Monday)

U.S. time and channel: 8 p.m. ET on BBC America via Sling TV (11 a.m. AEDT on Monday)

Yes, now that Series 13 is long since over, the third and final special of the year is about to air. And some expect it will deliver us our first look at the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa. The Sex Education star is the first Black man and person of color to play the role (he succeeds Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to be The Doctor).

But since the Fourteenth Doctor's appearance is far from confirmed, let's talk about what we should expect. Sacha Dhawan, the new Master introduced in Series 12, is slated to appear, and will be the antagonist — as confirmed by the below trailer.

The Master, with the Daleks and the Cybermen, will look to wipe The Doctor's existence from the world in this special. And the event will include the defacing of iconic paintings (too soon?), a bullet train under attack and something involving Rasputin and Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia.

Special appearances from previous companions Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) are already announced. Here's everything you need to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor, including the trailer:

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC and BBC America aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Doctor Who Centenary Special in the US

BBC America, thankfully, is airing Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor on the same day as it hits TVs in the U.K., just slightly later because of prime time and all. That means you can watch it on two of the best streaming services, Sling TV and fuboTV.

Of course, those visiting the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use BBC iPlayer.

The Sling TV Blue and Orange packages, which costs $35 per month both have BBC America. Sling Blue also has USA, TBS and IFC, while Sling Orange packs Lifetime, ESPN and more.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with BBC America, fubo also has a ton of international sports and U.S. broadcast network channels. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online in the UK

You can watch the Doctor Who Centenary Special in the UK on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

It arrives on Sunday (Oct. 23) at 7.30 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor in Canada or Australia?

Crave (opens in new tab) has been the home for Doctor Who in Canada, but it's unclear if you'll be able to watch The Power of the Doctor on that service. No release date seems to be announced.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need a VPN service to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor in Australia?

iView (opens in new tab) has been the home for Doctor Who down under, but it's unclear if you'll be able to watch The Power of the Doctor on that service. No release date seems to be announced.

Of course, those on vacation in Australia who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need a VPN service to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.