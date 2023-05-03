The Other Two season 3 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

Fame is a ladder ... until you fall off. Showbiz satire The Other Two season 3 returns to HBO Max with the Dubeks continuing to climb upward but realizing celebrity is a double-edged sword.

The Other Two season 3 streaming details The Other Two season 3 premieres Thursday (May 4) at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

One of the best HBO Max shows (but also criminally underrated), The Other Two follows gay aspiring actor Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver) and sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke), a former professional dancer, who want to make it big in Hollywood. They're both riding on the coattails of their 13-year-old internet famous brother Chase (Case Walker) and trying to escape his shadow.

In later season 2, their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) becomes a star herself by hosting a popular daytime talk show. As Cary and Brooke carve out their own niches, they experience triumphs, defeats and absurdities along the way.

In season 3, Cary seems on the precipice of glory with a big role, but Brooke reconsiders her career path. Meanwhile, Chase faces the stigma of turning 18, and Pat feels trapped by her outsized fame.

Here's everything you need to watch The Other Two season 3. Plus, check out the trailer below?

How to watch The Other Two season 3 online in the US

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total. Two more episodes will drop on May 11, as well as May 18. Then, one episode will arrive per week on May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 15.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession and The Last of Us. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch The Other Two season 3 online in the UK

Bad news for Brits. While many HBO shows air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the U.K., that doesn't seem to be the case with The Other Two season 3 — possibly because it's an HBO Max original.

If you're traveling in the U.K. and want to use the streaming service you paid for, try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Other Two season 3 online in Canada

Crave is the home of many HBO and HBO Max shows in Canada.

However, The Other Two season 3 doesn't seem to be on the schedule at this time.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Other Two season 3 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Other Two season 3. In fact, according to the site, seasons 1-3 will premiere Thursday, May 4.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.