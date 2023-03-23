The Framework Laptop 16 is the modular gaming laptop we’ve been waiting for

The Framework Laptop 16 could be the ultimate customizable notebook for gamers and power users.

Announced at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) during Frameworks’ “Next Level” event, the company claims this modular laptop will be capable of “delivering on the holy grail for gamers, creators and others who need power, with modular upgradable graphics!”

The laptop will have six expansion slots instead of four like the current Framework laptop. One expansion bay will allow for more complex modules, including AI accelerators. A new eGPU module will let you plug it into a Thunderbolt 4/USB4 host — including a Framework Laptop 13, which was also announced today.

Expect the Framework Laptop 16 to feature more complex keyboard configuration options such as an optional number pad, mechanical or non-mechanical keyboards, and so forth. There will also be standard backlit and RGB backlit keyboard options as well.

The most exciting thing for gamers though is that they can use the Laptop 16’s expansion bay system to upgrade the graphics modules. If you’re inclined, you can insert an Nvidia RTX 40 series card to play the best PC games.

The Framework Laptop as seen at the company's "Next Level" event. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Framework will release documentation on the expansion bay, keyboard and expansion card system on GitHub as open-source material for the public. This will make it possible for folks to start coming up with ways they’ll customize the Laptop 16. Pre-orders start in the Spring but the actual laptop itself won’t be available to purchase until late 2023. You can sign up for the Framework newsletter (opens in new tab) to stay up-to-date.

The company also announced two new upgradable 13-inch laptops. These notebooks will be available with the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPUs. They have a new 61Wh battery that Framework claims will deliver between 20-30% increased battery life. The laptops have new matte screens, deeper bezel customization and more colors.

You can pre-order (opens in new tab) the Framework Laptop 13 today (3/23) starting at $849 for the DIY edition and $1,049 for a pre-built model. The DIY edition is optimized for Linux while the pre-built ships with Windows 11.

Outlook

The Framework Laptop 16 really does seem like the "holy grail" of modular gaming laptops, as the company claims. We'd need to go hands-on to see if it truly delivers on its promise. But considering how much we like the current Framework Laptop, this new notebook seems really promising so far — especially if you're a gaming enthusiast.

Stay tuned for more about the Framework Laptop 16!