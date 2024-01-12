How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream: channel, time, how to watch in 4K and more

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream isn't quite here yet. We still have a few NFL live streams left before the NFL season reaches its dramatic conclusion. But now that the NFL playoffs are here it is time to start thinking about the biggest game of the year.

Super Bowl 2024: Channel, date and time The Super Bowl 2024 live stream is on Sunday, February 11 on CBS.

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. AEDT

• US channels: Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• UK channels: Watch on Sky Sports or DAZN

• Canada channels: Watch on DAZN

• Australia channels: Watch on 7Plus or DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Speaking of those NFL live streams, this weekend is Wild Card Weekend, which means three days of NFL Playoffs football. On Saturday, things kick off with Browns vs Texans. Then, Saturday night we get a (controversial) Peacock-exclusive Dolphins vs Chiefs playoff game. Unless you're in Miami or Kansas City, you'll need NBC Universal's streaming service to watch.

On Sunday, we get a full day of football. Steelers vs Buffalo, Packers vs Cowboys and Rams vs Lions should all be incredible games to watch ... unless the weather in Buffalo betrays us. Even then, a slog in the snow often makes for a thrilling playoff game.

Monday leaves us with just one marquee matchup — Eagles vs Buccaneers. The Eagles collapsed down the stretch and are in danger of their season coming to a disappointing end considering last year's success.

Aside from these teams, there are also two teams taking the week off and preparing for the Divisional Round. The Baltimore Ravens claimed the top spot in the AFC — and the NFL's best record — while the San Francisco 49ers took top billing in the NFC. Only a few more weeks till two of these 14 teams make it to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

With that all said, here's everything you need to know for how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live streams online around the world.

Super Bowl 2024 live streams by country

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Super Bowl 2024 the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11.

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2024 live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which you can get for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching the Super Bowl 2024 live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor," "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923."

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the Super Bowl 2024 live stream.



Spoiler alert: it will be.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond in the U.K. (and Ireland) can watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season. But you can also watch through the free-to-air channel ITV1.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl 2024 coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream starts on Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider the Super Bowl 2024 live stream is available on TSN or CTV in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Steelers vs Bills live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in 4K and HDR

CBS, for the first time in its history, will be offering the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in 4K and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) broadcasts. A 1080p full HD HDR feed will be available in most platforms, including Paramount Plus, but the 4K HDR feed is limited only to a few select partners.

Luckily for you, CBS isn't being too selective with its partners for offering this 4K HDR feed. Annoyingly, Paramount Plus won't get it, but if you have traditional cable there's a good chance your CBS HD feed will be in 4K resolution with HDR.

But it's not just cable providers offering this 4K Super Bowl 2024 live stream. Some of the best cable alternatives are offering this higher resolution feed as well.

Of those, we recommend Fubo which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K to all subscribers at no additional charge. YouTube TV does also offer a 4K HDR feed, but only through its 4K Plus offering, which is an additional $9.99 a month. And while Sling TV is great, it misses out on the Super Bowl 2024 live stream entirely, as it doesn't offer CBS.

Best TVs for watching Super Bowl 2024

To take advantage of the 4K HDR 2024 Super Bowl live stream, or just to make sure you're getting the best picture quality possible for watching Super Bowl LVIII, you'll need one of the best TVs.

Right now, our favorite TV we've tested is the Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV. Its brightness is incredible and despite not being an OLED TV, the colors are excellent. And you can even find it on sale in time for the big game if you know where to look.

Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

If you want a new 55-inch TV for the Super Bowl 2024 live stream and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-range price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It even comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Road to Super Bowl 2024: NFL Playoffs schedule

NFL Playoffs schedule by round

To get to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl 2024 live stream, NFL teams first must get through the NFL playoffs. That could mean winning as many as three games in a row before competing in the Super Bowl 2024 live stream.

Below, we've broken down the NFL Playoffs schedule down by round and date, with links on how to watch each game.

All games in Eastern Time.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Saturday, January 20

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Sunday, January 21

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships

Sunday, January 28