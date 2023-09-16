St Leger Stakes live stream: How to watch free online, race time, horses and odds

John & Thady Gosden-trained Arrest (3/1) and Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous (7/2) are the favorites to take the £396,000 top prize at the 2023 St Leger Stakes, the final leg of the British Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, and the fifth and final Classic of the year. Contested over 1m 6f (2,921m), it's a race for stayers, with the pacemakers often fading away towards the finish line.

St Leger Stakes 2023 start time, channel The 2023 St Leger Stakes takes place on Saturday (Sep. 16).

• Post time: 3:35 p.m. BST / 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. PT / 12:35 a.m. AEST (Sep.17)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

Continuous left Gregory (4/1) – another John & Thady Gosden horse – eating his dust at the Great Voltigeur Stakes in York last month, a victory that denied the St Leger Stakes favorite a fourth win from four starts.

This fledgling rivalry is set up beautifully at Doncaster Racecourse, with Gregory originally to be ridden by seven-time St Leger Stakes-winning jockey Frankie Dettori on the occasion of his final ever Classic – just as Continuous trainer O'Brien seeks his seventh St Leger Stakes triumph. Dettori switched to Arrest at the last minute, though, after a change in ground conditions the last of those best.

Haggas-trained Desert Hero (5/1) is another contender to keep an eye out for.

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the St Leger Stakes live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for that free St Leger Stakes coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

2023 St Leger live streams by country

How to watch the 2023 St Leger Stakes live stream for FREE in the U.K.

As mentioned above, ITV and ITVX are providing free coverage of the 2023 St Leger Stakes in the U.K., with the main race set to begin at 3:35 p.m. BST on Saturday.

However, that's not all ITV will be showing. Its coverage includes multiple races from Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the races on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a St Leger Stakes live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the 2023 St Leger Stakes live stream in the U.S.?

It doesn't look like any broadcasters will be showing the 2023 St Leger Stakes live stream in the U.S., which means your best bet is probably to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Remember that if you're tuning into ITVX from the U.S., you still need to have a valid U.K. TV license in order to use the service.

How to watch the 2023 St Leger Stakes live stream in Australia

In Australia, the 2023 St Leger Stakes live stream will be shown on Sky Racing 2, which is available with a subscription to premium TV provider Foxtel.

The race starts at 12.35 a.m. AEST on Sunday (September 18).

Once again, one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't at home tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2023 St Leger Stakes runners and riders

