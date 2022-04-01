Spring clean your sleep with $870 off Avocado Green’s best latex mattress

Natural mattresses are a great choice for anyone looking to clean up their sleep environment and snooze on a non-toxic bed. If that’s you, Avocado Green is currently offering up to $870 off the Avocado Vegan Latex mattress in the brand’s Final Sale. That means no trial period or refunds, but the payoff is a big saving on a well-rated PETA-approved bed.

So if you’re looking for the best mattress for healthy sleep, and one with high levels of organic certification, Avocado Green is a good brand to consider. As befitting a proper organic mattress, the bouncy Vegan Latex mattress is made with nine inches of natural Dunlop latex, plus GOTS-certified organic cotton to wick away moisture.

In the Avocado Green mattress sale a queen size Vegan Latex mattress is reduced to $1,539 (was $2,199), with the biggest saving found on the Cal king version, now down to $2,029 (was $2,899). Because this is such a popular mattress sale, sizes are already selling out so you’ll need to move fast if you’re interested. And while all sales are final and there’s no trial period, you still get a 25-year warranty and free shipping.

Avocado Green Vegan Latex Mattress: from $1,119 $1,599 at Avocado

Save up to $870 - This is a well-made PETA-approved latex mattress that would suit people looking for the contouring feel of latex but with added bounce. It’s also the firmest Avocado Green mattress, rated at a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it a good choice for back and stomach sleepers needing good spinal alignment during sleep, plus heavier couples looking to share a durable mattress capable of ample full-body support.

The Avocado Green Latex Mattress is made using 100% GOLS organic certified Dunlop latex to create a contouring effect without sucking you into the mattress. It’s the perfect solution for people who love the feel of a good memory foam mattress, but want less of a body-hug sensation and more responsiveness. That also means the motion isolation isn’t as good as an all-foam model, which is something for couples and restless sleepers to keep in mind.

At 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, the Vegan Latex is firm indeed, making it a good pick for stomach and back sleepers who need a supportive surface to keep their spine well aligned. If you’re a side sleeper, Avocado Green has plenty of other options, including the original Avocado Green Mattress. Or you can view our best mattress for side sleepers guide for extra inspiration.

The Vegan Latex mattress is also naturally breathable, with GOTS-certified organic cotton handling moisture-wicking duties. There are three zones of targeted support on offer here to contour to your body’s natural curves, then your back and shoulders. According to the brand, it’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for neck and back support.

You’ll get free shipping on this top-rated mattress in a box, plus a 25-year warranty, which is longer than the standard 10 years, though some brands, such as Nectar, WinkBeds and DreamCloud, offer lifetime warranties. Still, if you want a good natural mattress at a hefty discount, the Vegan Latex is worth considering.

