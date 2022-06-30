South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 release date and everything we know

As we thought, South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 is coming soon. Yes, folks, after we sat down and watched the 48-minute special South Park: The Streaming Wars, we couldn't help but think that Trey Parker and Matt Stone would be coming back with a second chapter.

It all makes too much sense. Not only has Cartman found himself on the wrong side of one of the most shocking positions since Radiohead met Scott Tenorman, but the little mountain town has a problem. The Streaming War came for South Park, and one of the biggest monsters in the show's history has also returned.

Oh, and one more thing: Randy Marsh has evolved into one of the world's most dangerous nightmares: a Karen. All the while, South Park lampooned the quality of content on the best streaming services.

Here's everything we know about South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2, including the trailer.

On Wednesday (June 29), South Park Studios (opens in new tab) and Paramount Plus made it official. South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 is coming on Wednesday July 13. It's likely arriving at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

South Park: The Streaming Wars will be the fourth of 14 South Park specials to be made for Paramount Plus. It's the second two-parter, following South Park: Post Covid, and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, which released last November and December. Just like those specials, South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 drops in the month following the first chapter's release (June 1).

South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2's U.S. and international release details

Unfortunately, that same press release announcing South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 reminds us that these specials seem to hit international audiences a bit later than domestic ones. It notes the special will "premiere Wednesday, July 13 in the U.S., and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available." We will look into if there are official dates, as Paramount Plus is available abroad.

South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 trailer and plot

The press release announcing South Park: The Streaming Wars part 2 is light on plot details, only noting "a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster." That said, it did include the below trailer, where we see Randy Marsh adopting the "Karen" haircut and going full-Karen by demanding to speak with the manager:

Then, the episode also has to resolve how Cartman now has breast implants that are each the size of his own (notably large) head. Then, you have the unresolved plotline about the "streaming" wars and ManBearPig being the agent of chaos for water park owner Pi Pi.

Sure, now that Cussler Industries exec Talnua Cussler is dead (another of ManBearPig's kills), there's a way to see the "streaming" wars story as being over, but Randy and Steve Black's war for the water of Colorado still seems to be going on. Meanwhile, Steve Black is missing in action, and Randy is out investigating Cussler.

It all sounds like a setup for a second half.