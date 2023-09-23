Scotland vs Tonga live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

There's an argument to be made that Scotland have the potential to win every RWC 2023 group, bar the one they had the misfortune of being drawn into. As things are, in order to even stand a chance of progressing to the knockouts from Pool B, they're going to have to be perfect from here on in.

Looking for a Scotland vs Tonga live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Scotland vs Tonga live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday, Sep. 24

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 25)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having failed to register a single try in their nightmare opening clash with the reigning champions, Scotland are looking to belatedly get off the mark against Tonga at Allianz Riviera on Sunday. And Gregor Townsend's men will more than fancy their chances, having seen the Sea Eagles concede eight to Ireland last week.

The Scots started well against South Africa but completely crumbled after the interval, and the two-week break afforded to them will have been appreciated by all after a bruising encounter. Lineouts were a real issue for Scotland throughout, and Tonga, who are no less physical than the Springboks, will sense an area of weakness.

With four former All Black internationals in their team, Tonga aren't here to make up the numbers, and Toutai Kefu will be calling on his men to channel the spirit of 2012, when the Scots were stunned by the Pacific Islands nation on home turf.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Scotland vs Tonga live streams, from anywhere, down below and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Scotland vs Tonga live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Scotland vs Tonga live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Scotland vs Tonga live stream.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs Tonga live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.). Scotland vs Tonga will also air on the CNBC.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Scotland vs Tonga live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Scotland vs Tonga live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Scotland vs Tonga live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Scotland vs Tonga live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Tonga, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub which includes a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.)

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Scotland vs Tonga live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch Scotland vs Tonga via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.