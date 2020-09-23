Samsung Unpacked live stream: How to watch the Galaxy S20 FE launch live

After months of leaks and speculation, Samsung is finally ready to take the wraps off of the Galaxy S20 FE (or Fan Edition) today. This new Galaxy device is expected to pack many of the S20's key features into a more affordable package, complete with a range of fun new color options.

Kicking off today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, Samsung's "Galaxy Unpacked For Every Fan" event will officially take the wraps off of this long awaited phone. Here's everything you need to know in order to catch the big unveiling live.

How to watch the Galaxy S20 FE launch event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan kicks off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Samsung's website and YouTube channel. You can watch along via the live stream below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: What to expect

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

When the Galaxy S20 FE does appear, expect a flagship with a 6.5-inch, 120Hz display, a speedy Snapdragon 865 processor and a three lens camera led by a 12MP shooter. You'll likely be getting the same seamless Infinity-O display as the standard S20, just at a lower full HD resolution.

The S20 FE will stand out from its more premium sibling thanks to a variety of eye-catching color options. Based on leaks, those include navy, red, gold, green, pink and white, which gives you a few more vibrant choices than the Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink of the standard S20. But perhaps the S20 FE's biggest draw will be its price, which is expected to come in at as low as $699 — a big drop from the Galaxy S20's starting cost of $999.

And it makes sense for Samsung to be aggressive. With the iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T and Pixel 5 all set to launch in the coming months at relatively affordable prices, there's never been more competition in the flagship smartphone space.