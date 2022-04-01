Rangers vs Celtic live stream — how to watch the Old Firm clash live

It’s derby day in Glasgow once again, as the Old Firm clash in the Rangers vs Celtic live stream.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream, date, time, channels The Rangers vs Celtic live stream takes place Sunday, April 3.

► Time 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS Sports Network via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The match will be vital in deciding where the Scottish Premier League title goes, with Celtic going into the game just three points ahead of Rangers, and with a significantly better goal difference. However, the defending champions will have no intention of giving up their title without a fight in front of what will be a raucous Ibrox crowd.

The Hoops arrive having beaten their neighbours 3-0 in the last Old Firm match back in February thanks to two goals from Reo Hatate and another from Liel Abada in the first half. However, they did lose 1-0 on their last visit to Ibrox.

That was Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first Old Firm game as a manager and he will be keen to correct things in front of his own fans. It will be a tough challenge, though, as Celtic have the best defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, having only conceded 18 goals all season.

Both teams go into the Rangers vs Celtic live stream unbeaten in their last six league matches. The blue-half of Glasgow have, though, dropped points in two games, drawing against Motherwell and Dundee United. The Hoops smashed Ross County 4-0 prior to the international break, while the Gers claimed a 1-2 victory away at Dundee.

There are major fitness concerns over Rangers' forward Alfredo Morelos. He returned from international duty with Colombia early, with a thigh issue cited as the problem. He has also been pictured on crutches. Former Arsenal and Juventus player Aaron Ramsey performed well for Wales as they took a step closer to qualifying for the Qatar World Cup later this year. There are fitness concerns around him, but he could prove a key threat if he makes his first Old Firm appearance.

For Celtic, Japanese forward Daizen Maeda had to withdraw from games against Australia and Vitenman and is a doubt for Sunday.

It’s a massive day in Glasgow, but who will claim local bragging rights and take a major step towards another title? You can find out by watching the Rangers vs Celtic live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream wherever you are

The Rangers vs Celtic live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream on the CBS Sports Network, which is available through most cable providers.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. You can get CBS SN on Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, but of those only Fubo is on our list of the best streaming services.

Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you more than 121 channels, including CBS SN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including CBS SN.

How to watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Rangers vs Celtic live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

There will also be extended highlights shown on BBC Scotland, accessible via the BBC iPlayer at 7.15 pm BST on Sunday.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Rangers vs Celtic live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Rangers vs Celtic live stream in the form of beIN Sports 1 Australia, beIN Sports Connect Australia, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports would be our pick of these if you've cut the cord, as it can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Although that said, you can cancel at any time, so there's really no reason not to give it a try.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account, as if you were back home.