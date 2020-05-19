Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals key specs for all four sizes

The iPhone 12 is easily the most anticipated phone of the year, and that's partially because Apple is expected to offer four models for 2020. And now a big leak has revealed the display resolutions and other screen details for every size iPhone 12 while also confirming other key features and prices.

In a post by Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be "Apple's most successful launch in years" due its 5G connectivity, OLED display and a price that could be as low as $649. Here's the details on all four models.

iPhone 12 (5.4 inches)

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The standard iPhone 12 will reportedly feature a 5.4-inch flexible OLED display from Samsung Display. Previously it was leaked that BOE would be the supplier. Young says the panel will have Y-OCTA technology, which means that the touch sensor is integrated directly into the display. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12's screen has a rumored resolution of 2340 x 1080, which would be an upgrade from the iPhone 11's 1792 x 828-pixel panel.

Young reiterates some of the other rumors we've heard about the iPhone 12, including sub-6GHz 5G technology, 4GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. You can also expect Apple's new A14 Bionic processor and dual rear cameras. That's not bad for the alleged $649 price.

iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches)

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

The iPhone 12 Max would be the direct successor to the iPhone 11, as it will sport the same size 6.1-inch display. But the DSCC report says that Apple will ditch the LCD this time around for a flexible 6.1-inch OLED panel that will be sourced from BOE and LG Display. This panel will apparently have an add-on touch sensor and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

The expected price of the iPhone 12 Max is $749, and for your money you'll reportedly get an A14 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM and the same dual rear cameras as the regular iPhone, plus 128GB to 256GB of storage. So it seems like the iPhone 12 Max's only real upgrade over the iPhone 12 will be the size of the display.

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches)

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

Ross Young has a lot to say about the iPhone 12 Pro, which he says will ship with a flexible OLED from Samsung with both 10-bit color support and Y-OCTA integrated touch. In fact, Young believes that this will be the first phone ever with 10-bit color support. As previously rumored, Apple may decide to call this display XDR, which stands for extreme dynamic range.

The resolution of the iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly be the same as the iPhone Pro Max at 2532 x 1170. Unfortunately, while the iPhone 12 Pro may offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Apple may not adopt LTPO technology, which would allow the phone to dynamically scale from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz and help with battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumored to support LTPO, which would give that flagship an advantage. Previously, Young has tweeted that only Samsung's flagship would have LTPO in 2020.

Other iPhone 12 Pro features include 6GB of RAM 128GB to 512GB of storage and a quad camera array that includes a 64MP main sensor and a LiDAR time-of-flight sensor for enjoying iPhone AR apps. You can also expect support for both sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G and a starting price of $999.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

Last but not least, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will pack a massive 6.7-inch flexible OLED display from Samsung and a resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels. This panel will also support 10-bit color, Y-OCTA and XDR capability. This phone would also lack LTPO capability, which could impact battery life.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max would have the same quad camera array as the regular iPhone 12 and the same dual flavors of 5G connectivity. But the larger 6.7-inch screen would command a premium with a starting price of $1,099.