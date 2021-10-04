MacBook Pro 2021 'likely' to arrive this month — and M1X looks powerful

Looks like our wait for the rumored MacBook Pro 2021 could be over very soon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are expected to arrive during the next Apple event, which is reportedly on track to take place sometime this month.

That's according to a reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who, in his latest Power-On newsletter, claimed that the MacBook Pro 2021 models "should still be launching in the coming weeks."

Although last year's Mac event took place in November, Apple's past track record indicates that similar Mac-focused announcements were usually held in October. So if Gurman proves to be correct, the timing wouldn't come as a surprise. "Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October. So stay tuned," Gurman noted.

MacBook Pro M1X chip

Apart from the alleged launch date, Gurman also spoke about the M1X chip that's rumored to power the new MacBook Pro models. According to Gurman, the M1X chip is expected to be "a more graphics-intense and professional-focused M1 chip" that has allegedly been developed "in two variations: both with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores."

Gurman claims that the M1X could also power the new Mac mini, Apple's potentially new compact desktop machine. However, Gurman didn't clarify whether the Mac mini is on track to be revealed alongside the MacBook Pro models.

Gurman's claims pile up next to other MacBook Pro-related reports that we've covered previously. One of the most recent rumors hinted that the MacBook Pro 2021 models might get a significant performance boost when not connected to a power adapter, thanks to a “High Power Mode” that's been spotted in the latest macOS Monterey beta 8.

An earlier seventh macOS Monterey beta also seemingly revealed display resolutions of the potential 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro models, hinting at a higher pixel density, which could improve the overall display quality.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed that "the new models will cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌." According to Kuo, MagSafe support and the return of the SD card reader and HDMI port could also be on the table.