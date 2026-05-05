<a id="elk-968dd0a4-0d32-44fc-9532-be22a81ea7d1"></a><h2 id="the-affected-areas-2">The affected areas</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-7369f952-7d31-4368-b7bf-2d0abdd00b88"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:938px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:58.42%;"><img id="PWop4EY3mT7LzrZMyCfpvQ" name="Screenshot 2026-05-05 152537" alt="DownDetector outage Verizon" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PWop4EY3mT7LzrZMyCfpvQ.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="938" height="548" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DownDetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-5e682833-cbdd-46e5-86b3-b85490138d6c">We started to see reports of issues appear before 9am ET today, May 5, and it's no surprise to see the majority of reports have come from the New York area. However, it seems the entire East Coast may be having issues with the carrier, as reports are coming in from Florida and New Orleans as well.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>