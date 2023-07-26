Samsung Unpacked Event LIVE: I’ve got all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 news as it happens

I've been covering Samsung phones and devices for years, so I'm pretty sure I know what to expect from today's Galaxy Unpacked event. We can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9; that's if the rumors prove to be correct.

We're but an hour away from the second Unpacked of 2023 kicking off, but there are still last-minute leaks, rumors and other tidbits of information to cover. And that's why I'm here. In this live blog, I'll bring you the latest announcements from Unpacked as it happens, as well as mine and the Tom's Guide team's reactions to what's revealed. Fingers crossed for some surprises!

So let's get into it...

Oh, if you want to watch Unpacked 2023 for yourself, check out the YouTube video below.