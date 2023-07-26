Live
Samsung Unpacked Event LIVE: I’ve got all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 news as it happens
I’m breaking down all the Samsung Unpacked announcements as they happen — come and join me
I've been covering Samsung phones and devices for years, so I'm pretty sure I know what to expect from today's Galaxy Unpacked event. We can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9; that's if the rumors prove to be correct.
We're but an hour away from the second Unpacked of 2023 kicking off, but there are still last-minute leaks, rumors and other tidbits of information to cover. And that's why I'm here. In this live blog, I'll bring you the latest announcements from Unpacked as it happens, as well as mine and the Tom's Guide team's reactions to what's revealed. Fingers crossed for some surprises!
So let's get into it...
Oh, if you want to watch Unpacked 2023 for yourself, check out the YouTube video below.
Right as someone who also looks after computing at Tom's Guide, I've got a vested interest in tablets. And Samsung is expected to reveal a suite of them at Unpacked 2023 today.
Let’s talk about tablets. Samsung is likely to reveal a Galaxy Tab S9 today, potentially in standard, Plus and Ultra guises. That said, we’ve yet to hear many rumors about a Plus model. Regardless, expect evolution here at best for Samsung's new tablets.
From what we’ve heard so far, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is going to be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, likely bringing in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. A Galaxy S9 Ultra model has been tipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage — those are some laptop-level specs.
With Kate in Korea, we've got proper boots on the ground for one of Samsung's biggest launches of the year. But we also have Senior Writer and phones expert Richard Priday at a Samsung event in London's Kings Cross, where Samsung has a big flagship store.
I'm expecting Mr Priday to have some change to go hands-on with the latest Samsung devices and let me know what he thinks. No I'm not jealous!
Samsung isn't known for having a "one more thing" moment at its launch events like Apple is. But if we did see something like that today, chances are it could be a health-tracking ring, like the Oura Ring tracker.
Rumors of what we assume would be simply called the Galaxy Ring have been circulating for a while now, with the most recent report saying the ring's finally in development, with Samsung exploring alternative names as suggested by several trademark applications for smart ring or smart glasses products.
After Blass' big leak, let's take a breather for a moment.
Yesterday, Kate visited the Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon. There, among a handful of exhibits showcase’s Samsung’s history in technology, she snapped a pic of the Watch Phone circa 1999.
It’s safe to say that Samsung’s smartwatches have come a long way since the Watch Phone. Over 20 years later, the Galaxy Watch is the Android smartwatch, offering a slew of communication and wellness features. At Unpacked, we’ll see what’s in store for the Galaxy Watch 6 family. I think it’s safe to say it’ll have some upgrades compared to the Watch Phone…
Yup! Evan Blass always does this. The leaker has... leaked a load of last-minute information about pretty much everything we can expect at Unpacked 2023.
Blass is definitely not someone you want at surprise parties that’s for sure!
X marks the spot! It's only Tom's Guide's very own social media star Kate Kozuch at Unpacked 2023.
Make sure to follow her updates on Twitter.
Made it to #SamsungUnpacked! Let’s get this party started 🕺 pic.twitter.com/dKWeWdaI4SJuly 26, 2023
If you want to watch Galaxy Unpacked live then you can. Simply check out the video below, but do keep an eye on this blog for my words of wisdom.
For more details check out our guide on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live and what to expect.
Good morning, good afternoon or good where ever you are! Managing Editor and general gadgets guy, Roland Moore-Colyer here to bring you the latest from Unpacked 2023,
It's some 40 mins away from starting, so lets get wiggle on!
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.