Google Pixel Tablet specs and price just leaked on Amazon — everything we know

With Google I/O 2023 rapidly approaching it's no surprise we're seeing more leaks around the Google Pixel Tablet, and this one comes directly from Amazon.

Amazon prematurely posted a listing for the Pixel Tablet in Japan, as reported by Android Central (opens in new tab) (via WinFuture (opens in new tab)). The Pixel Tablet specs include a Tensor G2 chip — the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 series and the upcoming Pixel 7a — and a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 pixels of resolution.

Other listed specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and support for Wi-Fi 6E. The Pixel Tablet also packs quad speakers, three mics and a USB-C 3.2 port. A 27Wh battery powers the tablet.

In terms of cameras, a 8MP sensor is on the front and back, complete with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. In addition, the Pixel Tablet is apparently compatible with USI 2.0 standard styluses, but we don't believe one will be sold by Google itself.

The listing shows a price of 80,000 yen, which works out to $590. But that doesn't mean that will be the U.S. price for the Pixel Tablet.

How the Pixel Tablet stands out vs. the iPad

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel Tablet is trying to stand out vs. the 10th gen iPad with its unique docking system. The charging dock keeps the tablet charged up when not in use and it offers a wide range of smart display features.

You can use the Pixel Tablet to get hands-free help from Google Assistant from across the room, enjoy your favorite photos and control your smart home devices, such as your lights and smart thermostat.

Google spent a lot of time tuning the magnets in the dock just right so it's fairly easy to remove when you want but stays securely locked in place. And you get richer sound too when docked.

We should get the final pricing and official specs soon. In the meantime, check out our Pixel Tablet hub for all the rumors and leaks and our Google I/O 2023 page for all the last-minute news.