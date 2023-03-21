Google Pixel 8 chipset leak offers an early hint at its power

Details of the Google Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip may have just been shared by leakers (via ITHome (opens in new tab)), giving us some idea of its performance potential.

The kernel provided by the leakers is for a Samsung Semiconductor chipset codenamed "Quadra", believed to be officially titled the Exynos 2300. As the Pixel 6's Tensor was based on the Exynos 2100 and the Pixel 7's Tensor G2 is related to the Exynos 2200, it fits that this would be the chip Google would use as the basis for a Tensor G3.

Tensor G3 isn't confirmed as the name for the chip powering the Pixel 8. But going by Google's current naming system and other leaks, it seems safe to bet this is what it'll be called.

Samsung isn't using any Exynos chips in the Galaxy S23 this year, despite doing so in non-American versions of previous Galaxy S models. Instead this year all S23s have got a unique version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, meaning Google could effectively have this new Exynos silicon all to itself.

The gritty details

If you're curious about cores, the Exynos Quadra/Tensor G3 will apparently use a Cortex-X3 at 3.09GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores at 2.65GHz, another four Cortex-A510s at 2.1GHZ, and an Xclipse 930 GPU at 1.4GHz.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uses a Cortex-X3 at 3.2 GHz (3.36GHz in the For Galaxy version), two Cortex-A715 cores at 2.8GHz, two Cortex-A710s at 2.8GHz and three Cortex-A510 cores at 2GHz, plus an Adreno 740 GPU running at 680MHz (719MHz in For Galaxy). That's a wider variety of cores, and they're all running at higher frequencies than the Tensor/Quadra (save for the GPU).

Going by previous years and the lower frequencies of the leaked chip, we'd expect the Pixel 8 series' silicon to not be quite as powerful as the Snapdragon or Apple A-series equivalents in raw CPU terms. However, it should still be capable of producing impressive GPU results, and be tuned to effectively deliver Google's signature AI features.

Flagship Pixels like the Pixel 8 series normally appear in October each year, so there's still some time to wait for them. However, last year Google teased the Pixel 7 series at Google I/O, so with Google I/O 2023 coming up in May, perhaps we'll find out some concrete details on the Pixel 8, as well as the expected Pixel 7a. If we're lucky, we may also see the Pixel Fold make an appearance too.

