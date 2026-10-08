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Gemini is down for some users — live updates on outage

Users around the world can't get access to the popular AI tool

News
By ,
Last updated
gemini ai
(Image credit: © Shutterstock)

Users are flocking to Downdetector to report issues with Google's popular Gemini AI tool. More than 4,000 people jumped to the outage-reporting service to report a problem, a telltale sign of a widespread issue.

Google hasn't acknowledged the outage on its status page yet, so we'll need to keep an eye on whether the company officially says anything.

Gemini is down — Live outage updates

No drop from Google

google gemini

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hey there, Scott here, stepping in for Dave to give him a break.

I've checked a few different status pages for Google and everything is green across the board. Perhaps the outage didn't get big enough for the system to acknowledge.

It helps that on Down Detector reports have nearly halved sitting around 2,000 as of this post.

Working for me

Gemini screenshot

(Image credit: Google)

I will say, Gemini is working for me at the moment. I even asked if it was experiencing an outage; it told me that everything is working.

What's this, a downturn?

Downdetector

(Image credit: Downdetector)

While Downdetector reports can fluctuate as the number of users stabilizes, it's still promising to see a slight downturn.

Sure, 4,811 is still a big number, but any improvement is worth calling out, especially since Google still hasn't acknowledged the outage on its status page.

Error code 13

Gemini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've seen some users report getting "error code 13" when trying to use Gemini.

According to Google Help, this is "a server-side handshake failure, browser conflict, or account-level desync that blocks text inputs or uploads."

Essentially, it means that if you're getting this error and your Gemini messages are bumped back, there's nothing you can do on your end besides wait it out.

A slight slowdown?

Downdetector reports

(Image credit: Downdetector)

The most recent Downdetector update is the first that hasn't been a dramatic upward angle. It's still rising, don't get me wrong, but it's a slower increase than the previous ones.

Users are weighing in

Downdetector comments

(Image credit: Downdetector)

As is standard when there's a big outage, users start jumping to the comments section to report exactly what's happening to them.

In this case, we're seeing error 1155 popping up, which simply says "Something went wrong."

Rising fast

Downdetector reports

(Image credit: Downdetector)

Reports are rising quickly. When we first launched this live report on the Gemini outage, fewer than 2,000 people were reporting issues.

Just a few minutes later, and it's over 5,000. Clearly, a lot more users are noticing something wrong with their Gemini experience and are jumping to Downdetector to report the problem.

'All systems operational'

Gemini status page

(Image credit: Google)

According to the Gemini status page everything is "All systems operational," though as the number of reports continues to rize, that seems less and less likely.

The reports are starting to come in

Downdetector outage

(Image credit: Downdetector)

While not the biggest amount of reports, we're currently seeing around 1,700 reports on Downdetector, which is an indication that something is wrong with the popular AI tool.

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