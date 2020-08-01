Lakers vs Raptors live stream: How to watch the 2020 NBA season game

Lakers vs Raptors start time, channel The Lakers vs Raptors game tips starts at 8:30 p.m. ET today (Saturday, August 1) on ESPN.

Today's Lakers vs Raptors live stream has a lot of question marks. That's thanks to reports of injuries that are supposedly not keeping the Lakers' biggest name, and multiple teammates, off the court.

Yes, the NBA's re-started season is continuing along, and apparently it's going well, unlike the troubled MLB season that is on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile the LA squad is dealing with injuries: Anthony Davis has a sore right eye, LeBron James is dealing with a sore right groin and Kyle Kuzma has a right ankle sprain. Reports suggest all are likely to play tonight's game.

So, if those injuries work themselves out, we'll just get a straight up basketball game between a title contender and the defending champs from Toronto. LA's favored to win, as already LeBron is showing that he's taking these 'bubble' games seriously, with a strong last-minutes performance against the Clippers.

While you've probably heard about the NBA's 'bubble' — where the top teams are competing for playoff spots in a facility at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida — you may not have heard how positive the experience has been on a testing level. On July 29, the NBA announced that for the second consecutive week there have been zero positive tests among the 344 players inside the bubble.

Here's everything you need to watch Lakers vs Raptors live stream tonight:

How to avoid Lakers vs Raptors blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Raptors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Raptors live streams in the US

The Lakers vs Raptors live stream is going to be easy for cable subscribers and cable-cutters alike. The game will be live on ESPN, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. ESPN is included in most cable packages.

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

Cord-cutters looking for the best all-encompassing streaming option will note that ESPN is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services around. While ESPN is in both of the $30 per month Sling Orange packages, both it and Sling Blue have certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

ESPN is a part of the Sling TV Orange package. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Basketball lovers can add on NBA TV, too.View Deal

Lakers vs Raptors live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can stay up and watch Lakers vs Raptors on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99

You could also opt for NBA League Pass, which also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

The game starts at 11:30 p.m. BST.

Lakers vs Raptors live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Lakers vs Raptors on SportsNet, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming. The game will be shown on the SN1 and Citytv channels.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.