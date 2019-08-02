Killer Deal: Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Is 50% Off

Looking for an affordable streaming gadget that makes it easy to find and watch movies and TV shows? For a limited time, you can score one of the best streaming devices around for half the price.

Currently, you can snag the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 from Best Buy. Normally priced at $49.99, that's $25 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this streaming media player. It also matches Amazon's Prime Day price last month.

It features 4K Ultra HD streaming up to 60fps, HDR support, and an Alexa Voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99, now $24.99 @ Best Buy

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music, interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant and playing games.

View Deal

Best Buy is also offering the Fire TV Stick on sale for $14.99 ($25 off). It streams up to 1080p Full HD and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation, and rich app selection. Although we thought the interface could be a bit less Amazon-heavy, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its functionality and performance.

In real-world tests, we found that the Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content absolutely beautifully. We streamed 4K HDR content from Amazon Video and YouTube and the Fire TV Stick 4K consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds.

In some instances, it displayed videos in 4K HDR right away and 1080p res in mere seconds.

With the Alexa-enabled remote, you can control select apps with voice commands, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Video. You can also summon Amazon's voice-powered digital assistant for sports, weather, and traffic info or even food delivery.

Deals this good don't last, so be sure to grab this TV streaming device on the cheap while you still can.