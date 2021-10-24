Keurig K-Duo Essentials drops to just $79 at Walmart

The Keurig K-Duo is already one of the best coffee makers for value, but you can pick up a budget Essentials model for $20 off at Walmart this week. The two-in-one pod machine and drip coffee maker is down to $79 from its original $99 cost.

Considering a pod machine by itself will usually cost you around $100, and you're also getting drip functionality built in here, you're getting an excellent price if you need a Keurig coffee maker that can offer both the convenience of a pod machine and the volume of a carafe. This is a less feature-rich device, but the full K-Duo will cost you $169 at Amazon right now - nearly $100 more than this slightly stripped back model.

The cheaper version still allows you to brew from both pods and ground coffee, however there's no timer programmability here, you're losing the smaller 6-ounce K-cup size, and dropping 'Strong Brew' settings. That means you're still getting plenty of functionality out of the significantly cheaper model, just sacrificing a few of the fancier features that more casual users won't need.

The Keurig K-Duo Essentials is exclusive to Walmart, so the offer above is the best price on the web at the time of writing. However, if you're looking for more cheap coffee maker deals, you'll find all the latest prices on other models just below.

