Joanna Gaines holiday decor is ‘rustic and natural’ — according to expert

The Christmas festivities are well and truly underway in the Gaines’ household. And when Joanna and youngest child Crew teamed up to give his bedroom a holiday makeover, they prove to us that less is more.

Far from hanging an abundance of glittering tinsel, baubles and paper chains, that you'd normally see in a child’s bedroom, the duo successfully create a rustic yet festive retreat with a vintage feel.

The interiors guru and Fixer Upper star recently posted on Instagram with the caption: ‘Christmas in Crew's room. He was ready for it🎄 (pre-lit trees are tricky when they not lit😅).

The adorable clip shows her son moving things around in his room to make space for the Christmas tree. He then unzips a bag and takes out parts to assemble in the corner of his bedroom. While Crew placed the bottom part, mom helps out with the top parts of the tree.

Noticing that not all the lights were lit, another caption shows: ‘Help’ followed by ‘hours later’. Then we see a fully lit Christmas tree, with Crew putting on decorations with the help of big sister. The end results were a warm, festive delight, and the Christmas tree even had a plaid skirt at the base for a traditional touch.

Joanna is well known for her love for the farm-house, rustic charm with a modern feel, and Crew’s Christmas bedroom is the perfect blend.

Here, we’ve asked the experts to share their thoughts on Joanna and Crew’s festive style.

“I appreciate Joanna Gaines for openly showcasing the challenges and joys of having a pre-lit Christmas tree,” says Charmaine Wynter B.ID , interior designer .

“It's not surprising that Crew's rustic and natural Christmas decor style reflects his upbringing and environment. Her post particularly resonates with me because, like Crew Gains, as a child from a large family, my room was the only space where I could freely express myself. This experience sparked my passion for interior design, which I still hold today.”

Throughout Crew’s bedroom, we also see other festive decor elements which brings the theme together. For instance, there are miniature ‘winter’, wooden houses placed amongst pre-lit branches, a mini, retro television with festive display is on a wooden stool, and a toy wooden truck with small gifts on it. Finally, we see an eye-catching vintage green 'Letters To Santa' post box. All of which adds a festive yet homely feel to Crew’s bedroom.

“If you are drawn to this homemade aesthetic, consider decorating your tree with handcrafted ornaments,” adds Wynter, “Additionally, adding touches of Christmas decor throughout your home can create a cohesive ambiance, but it's important to keep the decorations simpler in secondary rooms to avoid holiday decor overwhelm.”

Additionally, the rustic wood aesthetic adds a warmth to the space, making it feel toasty for the winter season. "It's a great example of how a minimalist approach can still capture the essence of a holiday while maintaining an elegant and contemporary aesthetic," agrees Zara O'hare from Land of Rug. "It uses the "less is more" philosophy — focusing on simplicity, clean lines, and a lack of clutter."

One thing’s for sure, it seems that young Crew has already taken up some brilliant design tips from his parents. Maybe we’ll need to watch this space!

