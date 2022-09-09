iPhone 14 preorders delayed by major Apple Store problems — here's the latest delivery times

It looks like the iPhone 14 preorders have hit a stumbling block with reports that the Apple Store is throwing up errors when people try to get hold of the iPhone 14 range. On top of that, wait times for the new Apple phones have slipped from September to October.

A flurry of tweets have surfaced that people are having trouble getting their orders for the likes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro processed through the Apple Store, even after some 45 minutes of trying. Errors are reportedly affecting everything from basic pre-orders to trade-in options. In some instances, the onlineApple Store is serving up redirects with “Page Not Found” messages.

#tmobile @tmobile @TMobileHelp Every year iPhone preorder is a mess. This year was NO exception! This might even be the worst year yet 😂😭still not able to order 45 minutes into preorder .September 9, 2022 See more

For some, there's been a nasty surprise where they wind up with multiple orders, when seemingly failed orders wind up going through. And those who got completed orders have seen their delivery estimates slip from Apple's listed launch date of September 16 for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (The iPhone 14 Plus isn't supposed to arrive until October 7 at the earliest.)

As it stands, it looks like pretty much every version of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now on backorder until October, meaning any pre-orders processed will see phones shipped to customers well past the actual sale date of the iPhone 14 range.

That said, having just run through an iPhone 14 pre-order myself on the U.K. Apple Store, but not fully buying the phone, I was served up a delivery date of Friday September 26. So in Britain it looks like orders for the standard iPhone 14 are fine.

But opt for the iPhone 14 Pro in Space Black, and things aren't so good, with a delivery estimate of October 11 to October 18.

Should all this put you off a preorder? Well no, as in our iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on review, Content Director Mark Spoonauer was suitably impressed with Apple’s new flagship phone.

You’ll just need to be prepared to wait — not a bad thing, as we'd suggest you hold fire until full Tom’s Guide reviews of the iPhone 14 range are live before making any big buying decisions.