iPhone 12 leak reveals surprise camera upgrade

The iPhone 12 will likely get a welcome upgrade to its camera lenses when it is released, but a delay in getting the new hardware to Apple assembly lines may mean a later-than-planned launch is inevitable.

The news comes from AppleInsider, which has got its hands on an investor note penned by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo is claiming that lens maker Largan will commence shipments of "high-end" lenses to Apple in mid-July for use on the rear-camera modules of the iPhone 12.

We'd heard previously that Apple was going to use 7-part lenses in the iPhone 12's main camera, an upgrade from 6-part main and telephoto lenses and 5-part ultrawide lens in the iPhone 11 series.

The extra lens element should result in better photo quality, reducing the image distortion that occurs as light passes through the lenses into the camera sensor. Whether this would be applied to all iPhone 12 models or just the two iPhone 12 Pro versions is unclear.

The timing of the shipment is further evidence that Apple's iPhone production is being delayed this year. Normally, lens shipments begin four to six weeks earlier than this, with the peak of shipments from August to October rather than this year's predicted September to November.

This could mean we'll see Apple's usual September iPhone event take place in October instead. Otherwise, disappointed customers might find there aren't enough iPhone handsets to go around.

Previous rumors have said other big camera changes for the iPhone 12 will be the addition of a LiDAR depth sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as well as the ability to record video in 4K at up to 240fps, enabled by a new A14 chipset.

You should also look out for new screen-size options of 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, depending on the model. You can also expect OLED displays on all four models and 5G connectivity and potentially 120Hz displays on the two iPhone 12 Pro models, although that last detail now looks to be more uncertain, based on recent rumors.