iPhone 12 reportedly 'delayed for months'

For a while now, we've assumed the iPhone 12 would possibly avoid the coronavirus-related delays that have become ubiquitous with major products. However, we just learned that might not be the case.

A report from the Nikkei Asian Review says that "Apple is preparing the ground to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones." The story credits "sources familiar with the matter" with the scoop, and says the possible change is tied to how the coronavirus pandemic has altered global demand and threw a toolbox of wrenches into the product development schedule.

In terms of how far they'll push the release back, the company is discussing a change that would delay the release by months, which would mean the earliest release date may be right smack-dab in the holiday season.

Apple's decision isn't just motivated by production difficulties. A source said Apple is concerned with "significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones," and that "They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit."

This all makes sense. While die-hard Apple users may be giddy for a 5G iPhone to be here, many potential upgraders probably aren't concerned with buying a new phone right now. And since Apple's taken some more time to make a 5G iPhone than Samsung and other titans, the company may want to make extra sure that it has a device that can take on the competition.

The internal schedule at Apple, according to the report, places a May deadline for making a decision on when to release the 5G iPhone.