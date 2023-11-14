Hurry! Ring's new Indoor Cam is just $29 in this early Black Friday deal

Ring makes more than just some of the best video doorbells. I've tested dozens of home security cameras over the years and still use the brand's floodlight and stick-up cameras in my home for their sharp picture and smart home integrations. And now thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals you can grab Ring's newest camera for its lowest price ever.

Right now the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is on sale for $29 at Amazon. At a steep discount of 50% off its $60 price tag, I plan to nab two of these guys to cover my backdoor entryway and kitchen. Of course, Black Friday Ring deals don't stop there with discounts on everything from smart solar lights to full alarm systems.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p (1920x1080 pixel) video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

This Ring discount brings the Indoor Cam down to the same price as budget-focused security cameras like models from Wyze and TP-Link. The difference is that this security camera offers way more bang for your buck with advanced features like color night vision so that you can accurately make out the hue of a clothing article or shade of a car in recordings. Meanwhile, its customizable motion detection zones can help you cut down on false notifications. Even its design language is much more premium with a simple privacy shutter that activates instantly with a physical twist.

When it comes to smart-home capabilities Ring is compatible with Alexa and Echo devices. This camera can illuminate and make an announcement on Alexa smart speakers when motion is detected. But an Echo Show smart display is the ideal hub for this camera since it pulls up live video feeds automatically and puts touch controls at your fingertips.

Keep in mind that your placement options will be more limited than a battery-powered security camera like the Ring Stick Up. Otherwise, this is an excellent way to add protection to more of your home's rooms without breaking the bank.

Be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide as we continue to bring you daily coverage of all the biggest Black Friday deals from Amazon as well as other retailers like Walmart.