How to watch Yankees vs Mets Subway Series live stream 2023

Baseball fans in New York look forward to the pinnacle of their seasons every year and often find it in the Subway Series' Yankees vs Mets live streams. For 2023, the New York Yankees make the cross-town trip to face the New York Mets at Citi Field, and, given the state of both teams, it should be an exciting matchup.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN from anywhere.

Yankees vs Mets live stream 2023: TV schedule, dates Date: Tuesday, June 13 (Game 1)

Time: 7.05 p.m. ET / 4.05 p.m. PT / 12.05 a.m. BST / 9.05 a.m. AEST

Stream in the U.S.: Stream TBS with Sling

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

With both Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso out for the series, both teams will have to dig a bit deeper to scrounge up some big hits if they plan to take the two-game series.

It's no secret the Mets have been struggling as of late, having won only one of their last nine, but the NY rivalry does tend to bring out the best in both teams. Mets owner Steve Cohen opened his wallet in the off-season, and it hasn't yet paid off for the Mets.

The Yankees have had their fair share of struggles early on as well. While the Rays took charge of the division, the Yanks fell a bit short in some big games, but have since gathered themselves and are starting to look like the Yankees everyone knows and loves.

It doesn't help that the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and other big roster names are out of the lineup for the Mets vs Yankees series. With only two games (as opposed to the standard three) in the series, every hit really does count.

It's one of the biggest rivalries in baseball, and here's everything you need to know to watch a Yankees vs Mets live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Yankees vs Mets live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're traveling right now and can't watch your usual Yankees vs Mets live stream, don't give up hope. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Yankees vs Mets live streams in the U.S.

This Yankees vs Mets series is spread across two channels.

While most streamers are lacking YES – and a few SNY as well – you won't have to stress for this Subway Series as the games will be broadcast on TBS (game 1) and ESPN (game 2) which are widely available on a number of streaming services.

Sling TV Orange & Blue ($55 per month) is your best bet for watching the Yankees vs. Mets this season as the inexpensive streaming platform carries both TBS and ESPN. In addition to the Subway Series, you can catch many other sporting events across various channels with Sling.

If Sling isn't your thing and you want a multitude of other channel options as well, Fubo ($74 per month), YouTube TV ($73 per month), and Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) all offer ESPN, while all but Fubo offer TBS.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $55. For another $15 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with NBA TV, the NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, FS2, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included, as well as SNY in the New York market.

MLB.TV is here to save the day for your Yankees vs. Mets live stream needs too – providing you're outside of the New York market. Thanks to MLB blackout restrictions, only those who live elsewhere – or New York fans that may be traveling – will be able to stream via MLB.TV. If you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $149.99 for the season (up $100 from 2022), though a single-team package is also available, costing $129.99. You can also pick up a far cheaper temporary subscription for $24.99 per month.

Yankees vs Mets series schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Yankees @ Mets | Tue., June 13 at 7:05 p.m. (TBS)

Yankees @ Mets | Tue., June 13 at 7:05 p.m. (TBS) Game 2: Yankees @ Mets | Wed., June 14 at 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Yankees vs Mets live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

BT Sport continues its role as the primary home of MLB in the United Kingdom, and it's showing the entirety of the Yankees vs Mets series.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £29 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's $119.99 for the rest of the season, with only the London series subject to blackout rules.

Yankees vs Mets live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

MLB fans in Canada can catch every game of the Yankees vs Mets series on Sportsnet and SNNow.

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or just want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports, and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays are subject to blackouts.

Yankees vs Mets live streams in Australia: Where to watch online

Looking to watch Yankees vs Mets in Australia? Games 1 and 2 of the series are on both Kayo Sports and ESPN via Foxtel.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The One package costs $25 per month thereafter. Kayo Basic is $30 and gives you two simultaneous streams, while the $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you three simultaneous streams.

Meanwhile, MLB.TV costs US $119.99 for the rest of the season, with no games subject to blackouts.