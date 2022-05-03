How to watch The Wilds season 2: Release date and time

It's time to watch The Wilds season 2 online with Prime Video to see how the cliffhanger reveal from the end of season 1 lends itself to a sophomore season. Because, yes — spoiler alert — something big was waiting for the girls.

Or should I say "someone" big, as The Wilds season 2 arrives on the back of a reveal that there was also an island full of boys is also under surveillance. that means we have a whole plane of "Adams" for the girls to meet.

That said, the emotional traumas of The Wilds are as valuable as anything else on this show, if not more important than the overarching story of kidnapping and mystery. So we're more curious about how the shark attack aftermath will go, especially considering how Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) will handle her knowledge of how Nora (Helena Howard) isn't exactly who she says she is.

Eyes are also on Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths), the scientist behind the lies. We know she wants to prove that the matriarchal society is superior (with higher efficiency and less violence) to the male-dominated model we have in Western culture, so it's curious how the boys island will play into her goals.

Hopefully more will be revealed in this new season, as the revelation of the boys island suggests the camera possibly has further zooming-out to do. Here's everything to know about how to watch The Wilds season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch The Wilds season 2 in the US

The Wilds season 2 is an Amazon Prime Video original.

How to watch The Wilds season 2 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere.

