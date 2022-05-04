Moon Knight post-credits scene explained — wait, who was that?

After six episodes Moon Knight finally had a post-credits scene, and it was a big'un. Before the show got to say "laters gators" one last time, we got to see another side of Marc Spector, and learn that ... well, consider this your spoiler warning!

Beyond this paragraph, we're diving into the events of Moon Knight episode 6, which are key to understanding how its characters move forward. So, you've either accepted you'll be spoiled or you're ready to watch, right?

Well, okay, so the Moon Knight post-credits scene delivered on a tease that's been going on since episode 3, but it also surprised us with a new superhero in the MCU (one who actually does have MCU roots). So, let's break it all down.

Moon Knight's Layla becomes the Scarlet Scarab

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

The biggest surprise of Moon Knight's finale is that Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) is also now a super hero. She came to these powers while trying to save Marc/Steven (Oscar Isaac), after freeing Khonshu and denying him the right to take her as his avatar (a good call, as we'll later see). Soon enough, Taweret begs Layla to be her avatar, telling her that more avatars are needed to fight Ammit and Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Layla accepts.

Later in the episode, when a child asked Layla — who was decorated in amazing gold-plated armor and giant metallic wings — if she was an Egyptian super hero, she responded "I am." Thanks to a story posted to Marvel.com, we have confirmation of which super hero she is.

In the comics, Marvel introduced Egyptian hero The Scarlet Scarab, whose secret identity was Dr. Abdul Faoul. That name, as you may have realized, is slightly similar to Abdallah El-Faouly — Layla's father's name we learned in Moon Knight episode 4, The Tomb. And now, that's seemingly the name of Layla's super hero identity, though she didn't have a mask, which is bad form for concealing your identity.

In the comics, though, Faoul doesn't become The Scarlet Scarab the same way, as the Egyptian goddess Taweret did not make him her avatar. That decision, which Layla demanded be temporary, is going to be the origin story for the MCU's Scarlet Scarab, who fights alongside Moon Knight in this episode (and could in later films and shows). Layla's father had called her his "little scarab," and so the name will probably fit (or possibly be adjusted).

Marc is freed from Khonshu — but not really

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

After Marc and Steven unite, with the former saving the latter in a nice act of selflessness, they eventually made it back to our realm. Soon enough, Marc and Steven are seamlessly transitioning control over Marc's body, as the jumps between the suited and caped Moon Knights illustrate.

But, you know, things have to get out of control because Harrow and Ammit want to take away free will and kill those they judge to be evil (guess they've seen Minority Report too many times). So, we get a giant Ammit terrorizing Egypt like Godzilla, and a giant Khonshu arrives to fight him.

Then, Marc/Steven and Layla team up to fight Harrow's goons, and eventually defeat Harrow. Except, here's the catch: we don't actually see how Moon Knight stopped Harrow. Again, just like in countless times in the show, Marc/Steven blacks out and doesn't see what happens. Then, Marc/Steven and Layla go to bind Ammit inside of Harrow, and Khonshu demands that they kill Harrow. Layla talks our protagonist out of it, and Marc demands his release from Khonshu — who leaves and seemingly (not really, though) agrees.

Marc is freed and he's back in the therapy world introduced at the end of episode 4. Except this time it's Harrow who doesn't have control. One "laters gators" later, and Marc/Steven are back in the apartment, leg restraints and all.

Moon Knight's post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

Except that's not really the case. In the post-credits scene, we see Harrow in a hospital, mumbling about sand. Then, someone wearing leather gloves comes to take him away, and we see that hospital workers' bodies litter the halls.

Harrow is thrown into a limo, where Khonshu awaits. Harrow, and Marc, thought that Khonshu was free of tampering with Marc or Steven's lives. But the moon deity reveals he's got another Marc Spector identity to work with: a Spanish-speaking driver named Jake Lockley.

Lockley rolls down the divider window, pulls out a gun, and (though we don't see the kill) shoots Harrow with it. Yes, the identity that was taking over on the rooftop in episode 4, and in other moments, is cabbie Jake Lockley. In the comics, Lockley's been on the side of Moon Knight who knows things about the criminal underworld, and has a set of informants to help him figure things out.

Does this set up Moon Night season 2?

Moon Knight has been presented by Marvel Studios and Disney Plus as a limited series — which makes us think the show isn't coming back for more. The only MCU Disney Plus show that's had a second season announced is Loki. Loki season 2 is set to film this summer, for what it's worth.

That said, people who want more Moon Knight have noticed that Marvel Studios deleted a tweet that could have been used to infer a second season.

oh my @MarvelStudios, deleted the tweet that said "SERIES FINALE" are changed it to "SEASON FINALE". Please tell me we getting a season 2!!!!! I need more Oscar Isaac, more more more!! #moonknight pic.twitter.com/GHcKHRU7qyMay 2, 2022 See more

What's more likely, though, is that Moon Knight will appear in other MCU projects. And in those movies and shows, we'll get to see how Jake Lockley is balancing himself alongside Marc and Steven.

Only time will tell, so we're keeping our eyes out for the latest upcoming Marvel movies rumors to see what's next.

Oh and in other Disney Plus news, the full Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here — and it teases the epic rematch we've been waiting for.