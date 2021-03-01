How to watch The Voice 2021 online: Auditions schedule, judges and more

The Voice 2021 start time, channel The Voice season 20 premieres Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The big red chairs are back and it's almost time to watch The Voice 2021 online. Season 20, which marks the 10-year anniversary of The Voice, returns with more amazing auditions from talented singers, all vying to be music's next sensation. The Voice winner gets $100,000 and a recording contract with Republic Records.

The Voice 2021 judges are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas. The latter is back for his second stint as a judge, after giving up his seat to Gwen Stefani in The Voice season 19. And of course, Carson Daly is hosting, as he's done for all previous installments.

The Voice season 20 continues to follow health guidelines and precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What remains the same is the competitiveness among the judges. Shelton will look to cement his position as top judge, after netting seven wins. Clarkson has three wins, while Legend has one. Jonas, meanwhile, is still looking for his first win. Could the second time be the charm?

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Voice 2021 online.

How to watch The Voice 2021 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Voice 2021 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

ExpressVPN

How to watch The Voice 2021 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch The Voice season 20 premiere Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV. The Voice is also available on Peacock. They're three of the best streaming services in the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's very own streaming network. The ad-supported Free tier comes with over 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) lets you stream new episodes of current shows the next day.

How to watch The Voice 2021 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. While you can watch the The Voice UK currently airing on the telly, the American version isn't airing on any UK channels.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Voice 2021 in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Voice season 20 at the same time as Americans, so the premiere airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Voice 2021 judges, mentors and advisors

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all return from last fall's cycle for spring 2021 season. Nick Jonas takes back his big red chair from Gwen Stefani.

The Voice 2021 mega mentor has not been announced yet. But the battle advisors are country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Blake), Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), R&B singer Brandy (Team Legend) and actor/singer Darren Criss (Team Nick).