How to watch The Third Day: HBO release date, trailer, reviews and more

Seasons come and go when you watch The Third Day on HBO and HBO Max. The new horror drama miniseries is based on a spine-tingling true story — viewers may want to keep all the lights on while they watch.

The Third Day limited series stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris in two separate storylines set on the same small island off the British coast. There's a third, interactive live event that's set to air in the UK in early October.

In part 1, "Summer," Law arrives on the island and discovers its inhabitants are intent on preserving their traditions at any cost. Then, in part 3, "Winter," Harris journeys to the island seeking answers, but instead provokes a battle to decide its fate.

Part 2, "Autumn," is a special, live event featuring members of the cast. The show is produced by the company behind the New York City production Sleep No More, an immersive experience with elements taken from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

The series takes elements from the true story of former brewer Frederick Nicholas Charrington, who purchased a small island near Essex, England in 1903. An evangelical zealot, he turned it into a working camp for alcoholics and troublemakers. Charrington's name can be found on the list of people suspected to be Jack the Ripper.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Third Day. Plus, check out the official trailer:

How to watch The Third Day in the US

In the U.S., The Third Day premieres Monday, September 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. After that, five remaining episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights.

Of course, you're gonna need a device that supports HBO Max, which can be annoying since the app isn't available on Roku or Fire TV. HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

The Third Day part 2, "Autumn," is airing October 2 only in the UK. See below for more info.

How to watch The Third Day in the UK

Brits can watch The Third Day miniseries on Sky Atlantic the day after the U.S. airing. That means the premiere episode will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and the following episodes every week on Tuesday.

The live "Autumn" event will air Oct. 3 on Sky Arts and online. Stay tuned for more details.

How to watch The Third Day in Canada

Good news for Canadians. They can watch The Third Day at the same time as American viewers, Mondays at 9 p.m., with Crave.

Anyone with an HBO Max subscription in Canada an access the service using ExpressVPN.

The Third Day cast

The Third Day cast is led by the two leads of "Summer" and "Winter," Jude Law as Sam and Naomie Harris as Helen.

They are joined by:

Katherine Waterston as Jess

Paddy Considine as Mr Martin

Emily Watson as Mrs Martin

John Dagleish as Larry

Nico Parker as Ellie

Freya Allan as Kali

Several Third Day cast members will be featured in "Autumn," the second part of the miniseries. Directed by Felix Barrett, "Autumn" will follow the events of a single day in real time as if it was broadcast live from the island. In one continuous and cinematic take, the rituals and traditions of the islanders are further revealed as the line between what is real and what is not increasingly blurs.

The Third Day reviews

The review of The Third Day are mixed, though mostly negative, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%. Here's a roundup of what critics are saying:

The Hollywood Reporter: "Although it's made fairly watchable by several strong star turns and some lovely visuals, the fiction in The Third Day proves far less interesting than the verifiable history, layering on one unsurprising genre twist after another with almost no real visceral impact."

SlashFilm: "... again and again, I kept thinking how much more solid this whole endeavor would be had it just whittled itself down into a feature film."

Rolling Stone: "But the three hours of 'Summer' are a lot of time for dire foreshadowing, particularly when the payoff for Sam’s end of the story feels, like so many of the miniseries’ twists, underwhelmingly predictable."

TV Guide: "It's a rich mix of themes and intriguing details intensely played by a remarkable cast ... What's not clear, five of six episodes in, is if The Third Day will find a way to bring all the elements together, both narratively and otherwise — and whether all its unanswered questions will end up like dead ends."