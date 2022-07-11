How to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie online: Release date and time

Finally, The Bob's Burgers Movie is coming to its true home: your TV. Following in the Simpsons' footsteps, the Belcher clan jumped from the small screen to the big screen for their latest adventure.

The Bob's Burgers Movie online release date and time When: The Bob's Burgers movie debuts in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday (July 12), and on Wednesday (July 13) and on July 20 internationally (full details below). It should drop at around 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on each day.

Watch in the U.S.: on HBO Max (opens in new tab) or Hulu (opens in new tab)

Watch in Canada and the UK: Disney Plus (opens in new tab) via Star

The Bob's Burgers Movie, which has a slightly familiar problem at its core (the bank is about to foreclose on the perennially restaurant), but it's a lot more dangerous and emotionally volatile than ever. But, yes, Bob and Linda have been given a one week deadline to make this month's payment to the bank, and it puts everything in jeopardy.

And then things got worse. An underground water main that just happens to be right below their restaurant goes boom, and a giant sinkhole now blocks entrance to the establishment. Absolutely the worst timing possible, but things get worse. A murder mystery comes into view thanks to a discovery made by Louise, who's having a bad time at school thanks to being bullied over her hat.

Meanwhile, Tina wants to move things forward with Jimmy Pesto Jr, and Gene is trying to get his band back together. If only their landlord Calvin Fischoeder wanted to help with Belcher family's problems, they'd probably be a little less anxious and able to work together. But as you might expect, Mr. Fischoeder doesn't care about the plight of the common Belcher.

Below, we've got everything you need to watch The Bob's Burgers movie online. Check out the trailer, too:

How to watch The Bob's Burgers movie in the US

You've got two options for how to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie in the U.S., where it debuts online on July 12. It arrives on both Hulu and HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Having trouble choosing where to watch? If you already pay for the ad-free version of one of those streaming services, use that one. Hulu starts at $6.99, and HBO Max starts at $9.99. They're two of the best streaming services if you ask us.

How to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie in the UK

There is no Hulu or HBO Max across the Atlantic, so our friends across the pond will watch The Bob's Burgers Movie on a different service. That's the Disney Plus Star Channel, which is basically where the more-adult stuff in Disney Plus goes outside of the U.S., since Hulu is a U.S. only service.

It will debut on Wednesday (July 13).

How to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie in Canada

Canadians will boot up Disney Plus and go to the Star channel. The Bob's Burgers Movie debuts there on Tuesday (July 12).

How to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie in the Australia

Australia was not called out or specified in the announcements for The Bob's Burgers Movie's online release, but since only Poland was specified to not be getting the film in the announcements, we have reason to believe it will be available down under.

if past is precedent, it should be on the Disney Plus Star Channel there on Wednesday (July 13) or, more likely, Thursday (July 14).