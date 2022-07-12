Roku's best streaming stick for $29 is my favorite Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals hunting is madness, but I'm happy to report that there is one deal that's great for nearly everyone. Our favorite streaming device is now 40% off, and only 99 cents away from its lowest price ever.

So, for everyone with a slow and aging streaming stick, it's time to hit play on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not only did we love this stick when it first hit our review bench in the end of last year, but it's recently proven — in my own personal streaming — to be the best streaming device in its normal $50 price point.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K often hovers around $40, but today it's knocked down to $29. This sale gives you the opportunity to make sure all of your TVs have access to all the right streaming apps, and get stable streaming to boot, thanks to the built-in long-range Wi-Fi receiver.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest version of the Roku streaming stick that's right for most people adds two key features. Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

As explained in my Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, this stick is a strong challenger to all contenders — and the best streaming device overall (naturally, the best Roku device too).

Not only does it have the Roku interface and app store (both pretty much the best in the market for app selection, as you get access to all of the best streaming services in an interface you actually control). In my recent testing, I was trying to figure out why I was having so many buffering issues with Sling TV. It turned out this might be related to the hardware I was using, the (normally $55) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

When I switched back to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, the buffering went away and I was relieved. As mentioned above, this may be due to how the Roku stick has an additional Wi-Fi receiver in its power cable.

Oh, and if you're thinking about spending a whole lot more on the Apple TV 4K? While that is a nice box, the value proposition for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is as good as ever. The Apple TV 4K's current $109 (opens in new tab) Prime Day price is still more than three as much as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K's Prime Day price, which mirrors their normal difference (the Apple TV 4K normally goes for $179, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K normally goes for $49).