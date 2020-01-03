How to watch the 2020 NFL Playoffs: Live stream, schedule, dates and games

After 17 weeks of outstanding games, the 2020 NFL Playoffs are officially upon us. And once again, the best teams from the AFC and NFC will battle it out to see who will ultimately get to the big game, the Super Bowl, on Feb. 2. So if you're wondering how to live stream the NFL Playoffs, you've come to the right place.

Before those teams can get to the Super Bowl, they’ll need to win some games with strong defenses, powerful offenses, and in some cases, a bit of luck. Either way, the NFL Playoffs are always fun and carry plenty of drama. And with some heavy firepower this year from teams like the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, there should be plenty of great action to enjoy.

That said, figuring out how to live stream the NFL Playoffs will require some effort. The games will be on national networks, of course, but if you’re a streamer, you’ll want to make sure that you have the right service that will let you watch all of the games live.

Below, we’ve outlined how to watch the games, the services you should go with to never miss a minute of action, and a handy guide to tell you when all of the games will be played this playoff season.

Here's how to watch the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

If you’re looking to catch every last game, you’ll need to bounce around to different channels and make sure you’re ready at the right time. Below, here’s a look at all of the games and start times this playoff season:

Wild Card round games

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:35 p.m. ET | ABC

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:05 p.m. ET | FOX

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sunday, Jan.5 at 4:40 p.m. ET | NBC

Divisional round games

TBD vs. San Francisco 49ers: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC

TBD vs. Baltimore Ravens: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS

TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS

TBD vs. Green Bay Packers: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET | FOX

Conference championships

Conference Championship Game 1: TBD vs. TBD: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Conference Championship Game 2: TBD vs. TBD: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET | FOX

Pro Bowl

NFC vs. AFC: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Super Bowl

TBD vs. TBD: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX

How do I use a VPN to watch the 2020 NFL Playoffs?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the 2020 NFL Playoffs without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you still have a cable or satellite subscription, or even if you have an over-the-air tuner, you can simply watch the games you want with ease, since they’ll all air on broadcast networks.

But if you’ve cut the cord in your life, you’ll need to find a service (or services) that work with NBC, Fox, CBS, and ABC. And it might not be as simple as you think.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the games, complete with the services that offer all four major networks. But before you choose, be sure to input your ZIP codes into each service to see exactly which networks are available:

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service. In addition to Fox, you’ll also be able to access NBC and CBS affiliates on FuboTV. That said, ABC isn’t available. View Deal

Sling TV: At a starting price of $20, Sling TV is the cheapest option in this roundup, but it’s not best. It only comes with NBC and Fox in select markets in the $20-a-month Sling Blue option. View Deal

Hulu's Live TV package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal