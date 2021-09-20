How to watch NCIS Hawaii online

We watch NCIS: Hawai'i online (and even without cable) this week to see NCIS from a new point of view — one with very good scenery. And with NCIS season 19 as its lead-in, we're betting all eyes will be enjoying the views.

NCIS Hawai'i channel, start time Episode 1 of NCIS Hawai'i airs on Monday, September 20.

• Time — 10 p.m.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

Yes, we're meeting a new Naval Criminal Investigative Services team, and it's led by Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), who is the first first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor — and the first female lead of any NCIS series. Which seems like something NCIS should have done by now, but that's a conversation for a different time.

Judging by CBS's official blog post on the matter, NCIS: Hawai'i series looks to show how agents "balance duty to family and country." In a video promoting the series, Lachey notes that her character is the mother of a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl.

The rest of her main cast is rounded out with Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Originals, Nashville, S.W.A.T.) as Lucy, Jason Antoon (Minority Report, Claws) as Ernie, and Noah Mills (Sex and The City 2, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, 2 Broke Girls) as Jesse.

How to watch NCIS Hawaii from anywhere

How to watch NCIS Hawaii in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the NCIS Hawai'i premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

How to watch NCIS Hawaii in the UK

This is a pretty hazy situation. Formerly, you would have relied upon Fox UK to watch NCIS Hawaii in the UK. But that's over and shut down, so no go. There's a chance it could wind up on Sky Witness, but that's not confirmed either.

So, there is (at this stage) no announced UK channels airing NCIS Hawaii live. For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch NCIS Hawaii in Canada

Canadians will see NCIS Hawaii at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting on Global TV, at 10 p.m. ET.