How to Watch Giants vs. Patriots: Live Stream Thursday Night Football

This week, on Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants will be taking on the New England Patriots in what promises to be one of the biggest games of the week.

The game, which will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night, will pit future hall of famer Tom Brady against rookie Daniel Jones. And both will put both defenses to the test. But alas, even with Jones and Company, the Giants, at 2-3, are still an overwhelming underdog against the undefeated Patriots.

Still, if you’re interested in watching what promises to be an outstanding game, you’ll find plenty of places to do it. Read on to find out how to watch and stream the Giants-Patriots game on Thursday night.

Giants vs. Patriots start time, channel

The game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 10. Unlike some other Thursday Night Football games that are only available on the NFL Network, the game will also air on FOX, some streaming platforms, and even Amazon Prime . As always, famed play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will be on hand to call the action. Sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will also be there to cover the game.

How do I use a VPN to watch Giants vs. Patriots?

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.View Deal

How can I live stream Giants vs. Patriots without a cable or satellite subscription?

Even if you’ve cut the cord, there are a slew of ways to watch the Patriots and Giants this Thursday night. That’s because Fox is generally available on most major streaming platforms, Amazon will be airing it on its Prime Video service, and NFL Network is readily available in a variety of places, including FuboTV and Sling TV.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

fuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offer more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service. Additionally, NFL Network is available on FuboTV. If you want more cloud DVR space or the ability to watch more content, like Showtime, you can pay up to $80 per month for the service. View Deal

SlingTV: Sling’s Blue tier features both Fox and NFL Network. Sling Blue goes for $25 per month, but you can get the first month at $15 per month to try it out. View Deal

Amazon Prime Video: If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you automatically get access to the company’s Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Best of all, several Thursday Night Football games, including the Giants-Patriots matchup, are available on the service. Simply pick your streaming device and boot up Amazon Prime Video and you’ll be good to go. View Deal

Twitch: Giants vs. Patriots will also be live streamed to Twitch, Amazon's gaming-focused livestreaming platform. The action will be available on the official Prime Video Twitch channel. View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including Fox. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue subscription, you can stream Fox through the service's Access tier, which is the higher-level package from PlayStation. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including Fox. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

How can I watch Giants vs. Patriots with a cable or satellite subscription?

There are two simple ways to watch the Giants take on the Patriots on Thursday night.

Firstly, you can find Fox on your dial and simply tune in. Since Fox is a broadcast channel and available just about everywhere, that might be your simplest option.

If you’d prefer to watch the game on NFL Network, you’ll need an NFL Network subscription to go along with your cable or satellite subscription. Prices vary depending on your cable or satellite company, however, so keep that in mind.