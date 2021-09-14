How to watch Champions League 21/22 — live stream every game plus fixtures and more

It seems like only yesterday that Chelsea beat Manchester City to become champions of Europe, but here we are again with the UEFA Champions League 21/22.

Exciting though the Premier League undoubtedly is, the Champions League remains the biggest trophy in club soccer. And this year's competition looks like being even more fiercely contested than usual.

Champions League 21/22 key fixtures The 21/22 UEFA Champions League starts today. Full Week 1 fixtures below.

Today's key game (Tuesday, September 14):

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

► Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Want proof of that? Well how about a group of death featuring Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and AC Milan? Or another with Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig? Or the fact that Barcelona share a group with Bayern Munich? There are certainly going to be a few tasty fixtures in the Champions League 21/22 group stage.

In fact, the first round of fixtures has several must-see games, including Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, Barca vs Bayern and Inter Milan vs Real Madrid. Our pick of Week 1, though, has to be Liverpool vs AC Milan tomorrow (Wednesday, September 15).

A repeat of the 2005 and 2007 finals, this game is crucial for both teams: with Atletico Madrid also in their group, a slip up here could spell disaster. Liverpool, with home advantage, will certainly feel that they have to win.

Another game we'll single out is today's Manchester United vs Young Boys of Bern game — not least because it'll see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Champions League action for the team he made his name at more than a decade ago. And after netting twice at the weekend, who's to bet against the Champions League's all-time record goalscorer getting another one or two here?

The good news is that you can watch it all wherever you are. Read on for our full guide to how to watch Champions League 21/22 online.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams of every game

Every Champions League 21/22 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

Champions League fixtures: Week 1 • Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

• Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

• Young Boys vs Manchester United

• Villarreal vs Atalanta

• Sevilla vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

• Lille vs VfL Wolfsburg

• Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg

• Malmö FF vs Juventus

• Club Bruges vs Paris Saint Germain

• Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

• Atlético Madrid vs FC Porto

• Liverpool vs AC Milan

• Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund

• Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax

• Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk

• Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

In the U.K., for example, all 125 games in the Champions League 21/22 group stages and knockout rounds will be streamed live on BT Sport.

That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.K. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're a Brit on vacation in the U.S., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch every single game of the 2021-2022 Champions League campaign on Paramount Plus. That costs $4.99/month for the basic package or $9.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League 21/22 live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $9.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN. View Deal

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Champions League 21/22 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home town — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors, because they can watch every Champions League 21/22 live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is. Oh, and it's also the home of Premier League 21/22 live streams in Canada, so you really are getting a lot for your money.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch the UEFA Champions League 21/22 campaign in the U.K. you'll need BT Sport, because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch every Champions League 21/22 live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 7-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the free trial also includes the Sport add-on.

As well as Champions League 21/22 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and a huge amount of live Rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Champions League 21/22 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once again, New Zealanders get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Spark Sport. It costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Champions League 21/22 groups

GROUP A Team Played GD Points Manchester City 0 0 0 PSG 0 0 0 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 Club Brugge 0 0 0

GROUP B Team Played GD Points Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 Porto 0 0 0 AC Milan 0 0 0

GROUP C Team Played GD Points Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 Ajax 0 0 0 Besiktas 0 0 0 Sporting Lisbon 0 0 0

GROUP D Team Played GD Points Real Madrid 0 0 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 Inter Milan 0 0 0 Sheriff Tiraspol 0 0 0

GROUP E Team Played GD Points Bayern Munich 0 0 0 Barcelona 0 0 0 Benfica 0 0 0 Dynamo Kiev 0 0 0

GROUP F Team Played GD Points Manchester United 0 0 0 Villarreal 0 0 0 Atalanta 0 0 0 Young Boys 0 0 0

GROUP G Team Played GD Points Sevilla 0 0 0 Salzburg 0 0 0 Wolfsburg 0 0 0 Lille 0 0 0

GROUP H Team Played GD Points Juventus 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 Zenit 0 0 0 Malmo 0 0 0