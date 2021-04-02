Houston vs. Baylor live stream: How to watch the 2021 Final Four online

Houston vs Baylor channel, start time The Houston vs Baylor live stream will begin at 5:14 p.m. ET / 2:14 p.m. PT Saturday, April 3rd. It will be on CBS.

The Houston vs Baylor live stream is probably what has kept many brackets intact since the madness started. The chalk lives as a 1-seed battles a 2-seed in this March Madness live stream.

Baylor is right where many people thought they’d be. A 1-seed truly worth the hype. The biggest reason for their run has been what has created so many great runs in March, guard play. Junior Jared Butler is coming off a 22-point performance against Arkansas and senior MaCio Teague has been a cornerstone for this Baylor offense, known as one of the most efficient in college basketball. However, the most consistent Bear is another guard, Davion Mitchell. The junior has not only netted double figures in scoring in every game this tournament, but also leads the best three-point shooting team in the country hitting 45% of his shots from beyond the arch.

No run to the Final Four is easy, but if you want to make it through March you’re best suited playing teams that have two numbers in front of their name as opposed to one. That’s the route the Houston Cougars have taken. They are the first team in tournament history to make it to the Final Four by only beating double digits seeds. Houston blew out Cleveland State, then just edged Rutgers 63-60, before dominating Syracuse and then ending Oregon State’s run in the Elite Eight. The Cougars’ Quentin Grimes has had a great season and an even better tournament run. The junior guard has averaged 18.6 points-per-game to lead the team.

If Houston is going to win this Texas basketball battle, they will have to rely on their aggressiveness. The Cougars were the 10th best rebounding team in the NCAA this season and have out-rebounded their opponents by more than 10 boards a game on average. Senior forward Justin Gorham leads Houston in cleaning up the glass with 8.7 rebounds per game including 20 boards over the last two games.

Baylor is a 5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 134.

How to watch Houston vs. Baylor live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Houston vs. Baylor live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Houston vs. Baylor live streams in the US

In the US, the Houston vs. Baylor game airs on CBS at 5:14 p.m. ET / 2:14 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 3. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV — one of the best streaming services — as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Houston vs Baylor live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Houston vs Baylor in UK streaming services.

Houston vs Baylor live streams in Canada

Houston vs Baylor will be on TSN, with Final Four coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Completists stuck in Canada without a way to watch the games on the service they already subscribe to, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.