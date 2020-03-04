Hand sanitizer shortage: Where you can still buy it

Widespread fears of COVID-19 coronavirus are causing hand sanitizer shortages across the internet. Hand sanitizer is in such high demand that Amazon is actively monitoring and removing third-party sellers who are jacking up hand sanitizer prices.

But experts warn that the global health crisis will only get worse in the coming days. The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, has now spread to 46 countries with over 100 cases — and more expected — in the United States.

In addition to washing your hands thoroughly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Here are some of the remaining retailers with hand sanitizer stock.

Where you can still buy hand sanitizer

Purell Hand Sanitizer Refill: $17 @ Walmart

This Purell refill includes 1 liter of hand sanitizer and ships free on orders of $35 or more. View Deal

Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer: $18 @ Staples

Staples is probably the last place you'd think to buy hand sanitizer, but that's precisely why they have slightly better stock than stores like Amazon. View Deal

Avant Instant Hand Sanitizer: $6 @ Staples

This 8.5-ounce pump bottle contains hand sanitizer made with 60% corn-ethanol and 95% organic content. View Deal

Clear Hand Soap: 78 cents @ Target

This Clear Hand Soap bottle includes 7.5 ounces of unscented, liquid hand soap. View Deal