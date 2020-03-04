Trending

Hand sanitizer shortage: Where you can still buy it

By

Stock up on hand sanitizer while you can

Hand sanitizer
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Widespread fears of COVID-19 coronavirus are causing hand sanitizer shortages across the internet. Hand sanitizer is in such high demand that Amazon is actively monitoring and removing third-party sellers who are jacking up hand sanitizer prices. 

But experts warn that the global health crisis will only get worse in the coming days. The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, has now spread to 46 countries with over 100 cases — and more expected — in the United States. 

In addition to washing your hands thoroughly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Here are some of the remaining retailers with hand sanitizer stock. 

Where you can still buy hand sanitizer 

Purell Hand Sanitizer Refill: $17 @ Walmart
This Purell refill includes 1 liter of hand sanitizer and ships free on orders of $35 or more. View Deal

Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer: $18 @ Staples
Staples is probably the last place you'd think to buy hand sanitizer, but that's precisely why they have slightly better stock than stores like Amazon. View Deal

Avant Instant Hand Sanitizer: $6 @ Staples
This 8.5-ounce pump bottle contains hand sanitizer made with 60% corn-ethanol and 95% organic content. View Deal

Clear Hand Soap: 78 cents @ Target
This Clear Hand Soap bottle includes 7.5 ounces of unscented, liquid hand soap. View Deal

Method Gel Hand Wash: $3 @ Home Depot
Method's gel hand wash is  biodegradable and child-safe with a "juicy pear" scent. View Deal

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Wipes: $24 @ Amazon
Most hand sanitizers are completely sold out at Amazon, which makes these disinfecting wipes your next best bet. Seventh Generation claims they kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.  View Deal