Google event confirmed for October 4 — Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2 and more

Pixel fans, mark your calendars for October 4. Google just announcing the date for its annual Made by Google hardware event, all but confirming new devices — including the Google Pixel 8 — are coming soon.

The official invitation sent to media on August 30 reads: "You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." The event is taking place in New York City, as it has in years past.

According to the invitation, the Made by Google keynote kicks off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. Based on Made by Google 2022 and Google I/O 2023, it's safe to expect a live event that will be broadcast on the Google Store website and the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Made by Google invitations arrive one day after the Apple September event was set for September 12, setting the stage for a fall season packed with major product announcements.

What is Google going to announce on October 4?

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will be the stars of Made by Google, refreshing two of the best phones on the market. Besides shipping with Android 14, there are quite a few upgrades to expect over the Google Pixel 7 family.

Not much in terms of design has been left to the imagination. The unannounced Pixel 8 Pro flagship was recently spotted on a Google Store page, though the image has since been taken down. If that's not enough, we've seen plenty of leaked renders and videos showing off the devices. It seems like the phones have flat displays and rounder corners.

In terms of performance, the Google Pixel 8 series should pack the next-gen Tensor G3 chipset. Google will almost certainly provide details about how its in-house chip has improved over the Tensor G2.

On the wearable front, it's likely we'll see the Google Pixel Watch 2. Compared to the original Google Pixel Watch from last year, the new model could come with a more efficient processor, improved battery life and ultra-wideband support. Improved wellness features have also been rumored for Google's next-gen smartwatch.

We're not expecting any devices beyond the Pixel 8 family and Pixel Watch 2, but new Google earbuds are never out of the question. The company could also tease a product coming at a later date, as it did for the Pixel Tablet during the last Made by Google event.