ChatGPT just got an official iPhone app — how to try it now

ChatGPT is finally getting an official app. OpenAI (opens in new tab) has announced an official ChatGPT for iOS app, finally bringing the popular AI chatbot to your iPhone. It's available to download right now over on the App Store (opens in new tab) and the app is completely free with no ads, just like its web browser counterpart.

Unfortunately, just like in your browser, you get what you pay for. That means unless you pay up for ChatGPT Plus , you’ll be limited to GPT-3.5, the same model that powers the free version of ChatGPT online.

(Image credit: Future)

If you have a ChatGPT Plus account though, OpenAI says you’ll get access to the GPT-4 model, which is trained with up-to-date information. Plus subscribers will also get early access to features and faster response times, perks they already had with their web subscription. It’s unclear if ChatGPT plugins and web browsing — new beta features for ChatGPT Plus rolling out now — will also be available on the iOS app.

And don’t worry Android users. While currently, the official mobile app for ChatGPT is only available to iOS users in the US, an expanded rollout is tipped in OpenAI’s official announcement. OpenAI says, “P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.” Additional countries are also said to be getting access in the coming weeks.

How to get ChatGPT for iOS

(Image credit: Apple)

The process to get set up for ChatGPT on iOS is simple. Either search for OpenAI ChatGPT in the App Store or head over to the app page (opens in new tab) in the App Store directly. Then just tap install and you’ll be good to go.

You will need an OpenAI account to access ChatGPT whether you’re in the iOS app or on a web browser so make sure to check out our guide on how to use ChatGPT if you don’t already have an account. You can also sign up for an account in the login process on the app itself.

Once you’re set up on your iPhone, there are a lot of things you can do with ChatGPT . You can compose music, write a book (or at least a chapter) and even play text-based games. And by using a few of the best ChatGPT tips like being specific with your prompts and teaching it your writing style, you’ll be a ChatGPT power user in no time.

So have fun! Just make sure you are downloading the official app. Fake ChatGPT apps are rampant and can do anything from try and scam you to pay for free features or put malware on your phone. So make sure to only download the official OpenAI ChatGPT app (opens in new tab).