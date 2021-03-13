Georgia Tech vs Florida State live stream: How to watch the ACC Championship game online

Georgia Tech vs Florida State start time The Georgia Tech vs Florida State ACC Championship game live stream will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30p.m. PT Saturday March 13th. It will be on ESPN.

The Georgia Tech vs Florida State live stream for the ACC Championship is tonight, and it's a unique matchup. These two teams are coming off two completely different semifinal experiences as they head into this ACC Tournament live stream .

The Seminoles looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win over North Carolina as they lead by 11 at half time and by as much as 13. Then Tar Heels came storming back. UNC took a five-point lead with 10:01 left in the game and were up two with 3:14 to go.

That’s when Florida State got things going again. Junior guard Anthony Polite knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining that put FSU up for good and helped them pull out the 69-66 victory. Sophomore center Balsa Koprivica provided a huge lift for Florida State recording a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs. With UNC out, this year will be just the second time in history no North Carolina team will play for the ACC Championship game.

As for Georgia Tech, they are coming off an unexpected off day Friday after beating Miami Thursday night, 70-66. The Yellow Jackets were set to face ACC regular season champion #16 Virginia in the semifinals, but the Cavaliers were forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive COVID test in their program. Coincidently, Florida State also had a game canceled when their first-round opponent Duke was forced to withdraw for the same reason.

Georgia Tech finished the regular season with a record of 16-8 for fourth in the ACC. They enter Saturday riding a 7-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets have been led all year by conference player of the year, Moses Wright who had team highs in both scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg) this season.

These teams split their regular season match-ups with the home team winning each time by at least 10 points. Florida State went 16-5 and finished the regular season in second place in the ACC. The Seminoles are 4-point favorites with an over/under of 149.5.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in the US

In the US, Georgia Tech vs Florida State will broadcast on ESPN. Georgia Tech vs Florida State starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 13.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 13.

Of the two services, basketball fans will probably want Sling TV, as Fubo doesn't have TNT — a pain for big NBA games.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find this game in UK streaming services.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in Canada

Select ACC Tournament live streams will be airing on TSN, and Georgia Tech vs Florida State live stream is one of them. It's on TSN4.