Fortnite Chapter 2 News, Start Time, Trailer, Maps, Battle Pass and More

If you currently log into the immensely popular battle royale game Fortnite, you’ll find you can’t actually play. After a cataclysmic event destroyed the island map on which you play, all that’s left is a black hole sitting in the middle of a void. Not to worry though, as we’re expecting a refreshed map to debut with the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 (or Season 11 if you’re continuing counting from the previous seasons).

Here’s what we know about what’s coming next for Fortnite, and what you can look forward to when you can play the game again.

(Image credit: Fortnite News)

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 start?

For some lucky people, it's available now! Twitch Streamer DrLupo is currently exploring the new map with a group of friends, so if you have the chance you can get a first look at the map through him. If you want to try out the refreshed Fortnite for yourself, you'll need to have downloaded the update for the game before logging back in, but the bottom line is don’t worry. You’ll be back leaping from the battle bus again before you know it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What’s happened?

At the end of Season 10 on Sunday October 13, during an event fittingly called ‘The End’, a combination of rifts and rockets tore the island apart, leaving only the black hole you’ll currently see when you log in. Epic Games, developer of fortnite, has gone all the way with this, deleting all of the official Fortnite Twitter account’s tweets (these have since returned), and changing all its profile pictures to be a simple black circle.

The Fortnite YouTube channel also joined in on the action. Its profile picture is still a black hole, and the channel’s was livestreaming the spinning blackness that used to be the map, until the launch trailer replaced it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Have no fear though, the ‘Fortnite Blackout’ as Epic has described it, has not affected your inventory or V-bucks attached to your account, according to a now-deleted Ask PlayStation tweet.

Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer

The video above marks the first glimpse of what Fortnite Chapter 2 has in store. The trailer shows a group of players entering a new map, fishing, taking in the sights (such as farmland, a mountain and a toxic industrial area) before the familiar battle bus flies into view heralding the start of the new season.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

MORE: PS5: Release Date, Price, Specs, Games and More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Map

According to some enterprising individuals who have already datamined the update to the game, the Fortnite Chapter 2 map is codenamed ‘Apollo’.

These dataminers also uncovered the map screen (see below) and the names of the locations: Beachy Buffs, Pleasant Park, Sunny Shores, Salty Springs, Frenzy Farm, Holly Hedges, Slurpy Swamp, Lazy Lake, Retail Row, Dirty Docks, Power Plant and Weeping Woods.

Now that the game is live for some players , it looks as if there's been some graphical changes to the environment and objects. Epic Games are clearly serious about this update being a big change for the game, even compared to previous seasons where they've changed whole chunks of the map.

(Image credit: Fortnite News)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass

The official trailer above shows off how Epic has revamped the Battle Pass, Fortnite Battle Royale’s season-long subscription that lets you unlock cosmetic items

Alongside a new bundle of goodies to unlock and extra V-bucks to earn, there are apparently new ways to go about this, with some of the shown activities including chopping wood, opening chests and fishing as well as defeating other players.

This trailer also shows off some other new mechanics coming to this season, such as speedboats, swimming, or hiding in haystacks or dumpsters to set up an ambush. It also looks like one of the new emotes puts your character on a pogo stick, which without a doubt is going to be the one everyone will start looking for once the game goes live again.

There's also new squad options. This includes a healing bazooka weapon, the ability to carry fallen squadmates on your back, and new group emotes.