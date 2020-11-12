Forget iPhone 12 — this iPhone 11 Black Friday deal is lowest price ever

Though the iPhone 12 is getting all the attention, the iPhone 11 remains an excellent choice for people who don't want to pay top dollar for a smartphone. And a Black Friday deal at Walmart can help you pay even less for Apple's 6.1-inch flagship.

Right now you can get the iPhone 11 at Walmart for just $549. That's $50 less than the $599 Apple is currently charging. You'll need to activate your new phone with either AT&T or Verizon.

Apple iPhone 11: was $599 now $549 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the monthly payment on the iPhone 11 to $22.88. Spread out over 24 months, that's a $50 discount from what Apple is selling the iPhone 11 for. You'll need to activate the phone with Verizon or AT&T.View Deal

While it lacks the most up-to-date features in the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 still measures up well against the best phones you can buy right now. The A13 Bionic processor inside the iPhone 11 outperforms many more current Android devices, and the dual rear cameras produce outstanding shots, thanks to Apple's neural engine on the A13.

You also get an ample 6.1-inch screen that helps you enjoy immersive games and videos. And while you don't get 5G, the iPhone 11 offers good 4G LTE speeds along with long battery life.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 currently starts at $799. With Walmart's discount, you can save $250 off the cost of the newer phone.

We're tracking the top Apple Black Friday deals on iPhones and other Apple products so that you can find the best deals on phones, smartwatches, tablets and laptops.