Forget iPhone 12, iPhone 13 is set to have even more storage than ever before

The iPhone 13 could offer users more internal storage than ever with a massive 1TB capacity.

We're wondering if this is the case because of a recent tweet from leaker Jon Prosser. Although we don't know exactly what he means by his post, the basic message is pretty clear.

hope y’all are ready for 1TB iphonesOctober 28, 2020

Currently, the maximum amount of storage you can get in an iPhone is 512GB, available on the iPhone 12 Pro and eventually the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it launches. That's already plenty more than most of its rivals, which tend to top out at 256GB.

But just having more than a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or a OnePlus 8T isn't necessarily enough. Apple makes a big deal about the iPhone's camera and video abilities, which are two of the most storage-intensive things a phone can be used for. If you're a keen app user or mobile gamer too, then it'll be all too easy to fill up a phone, particularly over the course of the two or three years most users tend to keep their phones for.

There are alternate options to just adding more storage by default. Users could invest in iCloud or another cloud storage option, but that costs a subscription fee for any meaningful quantity and means that you don't always have immediate offline access to certain files. There's also the Samsung approach of offering space for microSD card expansion if the user wants to make use of it, but Apple has never been a company keen on users tinkering with the iPhone's hardware.

With the iPhone 12 range fully revealed, even if the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Mini won't debut until November, we should therefore look forward to next year and the iPhone 13 for Apple's likely first 1TB handsets. Based on the other rumors we've been hearing, the iPhone 13 could be a portless device with significantly better cameras than the iPhone 12 and the 120Hz refresh rate display that many of its rivals now use.